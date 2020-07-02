Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:16am EDT
SoftBank Seeks to End Partnership With Wirecard

SoftBank Group is looking to distance itself from Wirecard, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange an investment months before the German payments company went bust. 

 
Hedge Fund Star John Paulson Calls It Quits

John Paulson made billions of dollars anticipating the 2008 financial collapse. But after running into difficulties in recent years, Mr. Paulson will now convert his hedge fund firm into a private investment firm. 

 
Wirecard Administrators to Sell Assets as Investigators Search Offices

Bankruptcy administrators for Wirecard, the scandal-hit German payments company, have begun the process of selling some of its businesses as they try to stabilize its operations and raise money to pay off its heavy debt burden. 

 
Serial Acquirer Mercer Buys 2 More RIAs

The acquisitions of Argosy in Los Angeles and ClearRock Capital in Sun Valley, Idaho, bring Mercer's client assets close to $20 billion, Barron's reports. 

 
TPG's Rise Fund Launches Matrix Renewables Energy Platform

Private-equity firm TPG said Rise Fund, its $5 billion social-impact investment fund, has launched a renewable-energy platform with the acquisition of roughly one gigawatt of solar photovoltaic projects from China's Trina Solar Co. 

 
OceanSound Nears First Close of Debut Fund

The initial close would be for nearly $300 million. The firm is targeting $550 million by the final close, planned for early next year. 

 
Fed's $600 Billion Main Street Lending Program Sees Lukewarm Interest

The government is offering to lend up to $600 billion to help small and midsize businesses weather the coronavirus-induced recession, but so far interest has been sparse. 

 
Semper Investment Firm Received PPP Loan

A $2.5 billion investment firm owned by Richard Parsons and Ronald Lauder received a forgivable loan from the federal government's small business loan program. 

 
Specialty Lenders Face Funding Challenge

As the Covid-19 pandemic boosts defaults, firms have raised money by selling shares at discounted prices and issuing bonds at high interest rates. 

 
Bank Fraud Allegations Test Marijuana Business

Prosecutors are alleging a scheme to trick banks into processing more than $100 million in marijuana sales, in a case that could have profound consequences for the U.S. medical and recreational marijuana industries.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.64% 3.11 End-of-day quote.-13.13%
PARSONS CORPORATION -1.74% 35.61 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
RIAS A/S 2.48% 414 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.85% 5551 End-of-day quote.16.72%
WIRECARD AG -16.23% 4.8 Delayed Quote.-95.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aChina committed with 11 other countries to smoothen supply chain despite covid-19
RE
12:34aFed's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic
RE
12:34aNTN : Nagano Works Succeeded Emergence of Reverdin's Blue
PU
12:17aRecord U.S. job growth expected in June, but masks labor market weakness
RE
12:16aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Reaching international energy and climate goals requires a sharp acceleration in clean energy innovation
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aShares of Sri Trang Gloves Thailand surge 75% at debut
RE
07/01CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Operational and COVID-19 Update
PU
07/01PEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : Declining natural gas reserves a real concern
PU
07/01BANPU PUBLIC : Delivers Relief to Individuals Impacted by Covid-19 in Pattaya
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
5POLARCUS LTD : POLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group