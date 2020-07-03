Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Credit Suisse Funds Under Review Financed Nissan, Kellogg-and a Mogadishu Hotel Owner

Credit Suisse funds run with Greensill Capital have financed established companies, but a roster of lesser-known businesses inject risk into the portfolio, including several firms that got more in financing than they generated in revenue. 

 
How Wirecard Went From Tech Star to Bankrupt

German prosecutors are probing whether the electronic-payments giant used fictitious revenue to inflate its sales and fool investors. The company and its auditors say $2 billion that is missing probably never existed. 

 
Lemonade Is Priced for Sweet Outlook

The insurance-tech darling is set to begin trading on Thursday in an initial public offering. 

 
Companies Find a Lot to Like About Virtual IPOs

Bankers and stock-market operators say remote IPO processes could persist even as lockdown orders lift. 

 
Economic Recovery Fuels Bets on Lower Volatility

The Cboe Volatility Index has fallen this week as U.S. stocks staged a rebound amid optimism about an economic bounce and the Federal Reserve's stimulus. 

 
Hong Kong Market Accentuates the Positive After New Security Law

Investors have overcome initial discomfort at China's tightening grip on the city, focusing instead on how the law could curb unrest and encourage an influx of mainland money. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
SoftBank Seeks to End Partnership With Wirecard

SoftBank is looking to distance itself from Wirecard, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange an investment months before the German payments company went bust. 

 
Hedge Fund Star John Paulson Calls It Quits

John Paulson made billions of dollars anticipating the 2008 financial collapse. But after running into difficulties in recent years, Mr. Paulson will now convert his hedge fund firm into a private investment firm. 

 
Kennet Partners Hauls in $250 Million for Latest Fund

Kennet Partners, a growth-equity investor in European technology businesses, has wrapped up raising its fifth fund, which includes a significant commitment from British Patient Capital, a firm executive said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.61% 9.838 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
WIRECARD AG 6.45% 3.281 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
