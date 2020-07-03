Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Credit Suisse Funds Under Review Financed Nissan, Kellogg-and a Mogadishu Hotel Owner

Credit Suisse funds run with Greensill Capital have financed established companies, but a roster of lesser-known businesses inject risk into the portfolio, including several firms that got more in financing than they generated in revenue. 

 
How Wirecard Went From Tech Star to Bankrupt

German prosecutors are probing whether the electronic-payments giant used fictitious revenue to inflate its sales and fool investors. The company and its auditors say $2 billion that is missing probably never existed. 

 
Lemonade Is Priced for Sweet Outlook

The insurance-tech darling is set to begin trading on Thursday in an initial public offering. 

 
Companies Find a Lot to Like About Virtual IPOs

Bankers and stock-market operators say remote IPO processes could persist even as lockdown orders lift. 

 
Economic Recovery Fuels Bets on Lower Volatility

The Cboe Volatility Index has fallen this week as U.S. stocks staged a rebound amid optimism about an economic bounce and the Federal Reserve's stimulus. 

 
Hong Kong Market Accentuates the Positive After New Security Law

Investors have overcome initial discomfort at China's tightening grip on the city, focusing instead on how the law could curb unrest and encourage an influx of mainland money. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
SoftBank Seeks to End Partnership With Wirecard

SoftBank is looking to distance itself from Wirecard, after the Japanese tech conglomerate helped arrange an investment months before the German payments company went bust. 

 
Hedge Fund Star John Paulson Calls It Quits

John Paulson made billions of dollars anticipating the 2008 financial collapse. But after running into difficulties in recent years, Mr. Paulson will now convert his hedge fund firm into a private investment firm. 

 
Kennet Partners Hauls in $250 Million for Latest Fund

Kennet Partners, a growth-equity investor in European technology businesses, has wrapped up raising its fifth fund, which includes a significant commitment from British Patient Capital, a firm executive said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.44% 9.852 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
WIRECARD AG 4.08% 3.2265 Delayed Quote.-97.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19pULTRA MODERN POOL AND PATIO : Smoked Tomato and Basil Sauce with Homemade Pasta
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04pTSX falls 0.16% to 15,596.75
RE
04:26pArgentine creditors build 'Pac-Man' defences as country readies final offer
RE
04:25pOil falls below $43 a barrel on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
RE
04:21pOil falls below $43 a barrel on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group
4FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group