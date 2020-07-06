News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Don't Know How Much Stimulus Is Needed? Put It on Autopilot, Some Say

With the Federal Reserve unable to cut interest rates, the U.S. budget should have stronger "automatic stabilizers," some say, such as by tying unemployment insurance benefit generosity to the unemployment rate.

Commerzbank's CEO and Chairman to Resign Amid Pressure From Activist Cerberus

The second-largest German lender is in the midst of a deep overhaul but solid financial performance remains elusive.

Wirecard's No. 2 Was Key to the Firm's Rapid Rise. Then He Disappeared.

Jan Marsalek, Wirecard's longtime chief operating officer, stopped responding to messages from colleagues when the electronic-payments giant ran into trouble. The company still doesn't know where he is.

Coronavirus: Investors Can Bring Racial Equity Onto Company Agendas - ESG Insight

Asset owners, asset managers, investor coalitions and shareholder activist groups are a crucial driving force to putting racial equity onto company agendas.

Banks Are Still Expected to Monitor Hemp Growers' Transactions, FinCEN Says

Financial institutions still need to conduct due diligence and monitor transactions for hemp-related businesses, the U.S. Treasury Department's financial crime unit said, expanding on previous guidance about the industry.

Credit Suisse Funds Under Review Financed Nissan, Kellogg-and a Mogadishu Hotel Owner

Credit Suisse funds run with Greensill Capital have financed established companies, but a roster of lesser-known businesses inject risk into the portfolio, including several firms that got more in financing than they generated in revenue.

How Wirecard Went From Tech Star to Bankrupt

German prosecutors are probing whether the electronic-payments giant used fictitious revenue to inflate its sales and fool investors. The company and its auditors say $2 billion that is missing probably never existed.

Lemonade Is Priced for Sweet Outlook

The insurance-tech darling is set to begin trading on Thursday in an initial public offering.

Companies Find a Lot to Like About Virtual IPOs

Bankers and stock-market operators say remote IPO processes could persist even as lockdown orders lift.

Economic Recovery Fuels Bets on Lower Volatility

The Cboe Volatility Index has fallen this week as U.S. stocks staged a rebound amid optimism about an economic bounce and the Federal Reserve's stimulus.