News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Second Wirecard Executive Arrested and Questioned by Prosecutors

The head of Dubai-based Cardsystems Middle East is to be detained because he is considered a flight risk.

Sequoia Capital Sails Through Fundraising to Close on $7.2 billion

Unfazed by the recession, venture firm Sequoia Capital has raised $7.2 billion for new funds to deploy in China, India and the U.S., according to people familiar with the situation.

Canadian Business Optimism Plunges To Lowest Level Since Financial Crisis

Business sentiment in Canada fell sharply during the months after regional governments imposed sweeping economic restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a Bank of Canada survey found.

Elliott Pushes Crown Castle to Bolster Fiber Business

The hedge fund run by Paul Singer said in a letter to the owner of wireless towers and fiber infrastructure that the latter business hasn't paid off for investors.

Lloyds CEO Who Oversaw Postcrisis Overhaul to Step Down

Lloyds Chief Executive António Horta-Osório will step down next year after a decade at the British lender during which he oversaw a massive overhaul and returned the bank to private ownership after a $25 billion crisis-era bailout.

Apollo Launches Platform to Make Big Loans

Apollo Global Management is launching a big new credit operation as the buyout giant dives deeper into the rapidly expanding pool of direct lending.

Warren Buffett's Bet Is a Midstream Buying Signal

Berkshire Hathaway's long-awaited pandemic-era purchase in a seemingly difficult business might seem like odd timing, but there is good logic behind it.

U.K. Regulator Orders Big Four to Separate Audit Practices by 2024

A U.K. regulator told the country's biggest professional services firms to draw up plans for separating their audit businesses by Oct. 23 and for the work to be completed by mid-2024.

Square Stock Surges as Virus Fuels Digital Payments

Shares of Square have jumped 15% over the past week to close at a record on Monday.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

