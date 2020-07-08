Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank Fined $150 Million Over Epstein Links, Other Lapses

New York's financial-services regulator fined Deutsche Bank $150 million for failing to properly monitor its dealings with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

 
U.S. Insurance Giant Allstate to Acquire National General

U.S. insurance giant Allstate Corp. will acquire National General Holdings Corp. for about $4 billion in cash, expanding its reach in the personal property liability business. 

 
Banks Could Get $24 Billion in Fees From PPP Loans

JPMorgan and Bank of America are in line to split between $1.5 billion and $2.6 billion for being the conduits of the government's aid program for small businesses. 

 
Dollar Edges Up as Investors Retreat Toward Safety

The dollar crept higher as concerns about the rise in new Covid-19 infections in parts of the U.S. and across emerging markets took the edge off the broader market rally of recent days. 

 
Investment Firms and Real-Estate Developers Took Stimulus Loans Too

The former U.S. operations of a sanctioned Russian bank, a hedge fund partly owned by one of the biggest private-equity firms in the world and a real-estate developer behind two of Manhattan's most expensive condominium towers were among the firms that benefited from PPP. 

 
Technology, Manager Initiative Buffer Florida Pension's PE Portfolio

About 44% of the private-equity portfolio is in tech, which took losses of 5% amid a broader downturn. 

 
China Orders Up a 'Healthy Bull Market,' and Stocks Oblige

China's stock market is taking cues from bullish state media again. Last time, that didn't end well. 

 
Chinese Developer Fails to Repay Bondholders

Shenzhen-listed Tahoe Group said it was hit by a property downturn worsened by the coronavirus and didn't repay yuan bonds worth about $214 million. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Second Wirecard Executive Arrested and Questioned by Prosecutors

The head of Dubai-based Cardsystems Middle East is to be detained because he is considered a flight risk.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.75% 23.01 Delayed Quote.-34.67%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.03% 8.805 Delayed Quote.27.30%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.82% 92.32 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. -2.34% 20.41 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION -3.13% 92.65 Delayed Quote.-17.61%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 7.0178 Delayed Quote.0.76%
WIRECARD AG 22.96% 3.1485 Delayed Quote.-97.07%
