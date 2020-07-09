News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Germany Probes Possible Money Laundering by Wirecard Executives

German prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering by executives at Wirecard, adding to probes related to potential fraud and fake accounting at the insolvent payments firm.

Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight.

Companies Raised Record Amounts Selling Stock During Crisis

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, companies looking to bolster their balance sheets have rushed to sell stock in record amounts. The result has been a resurgence in fees to Wall Street banks-a bounceback bankers and investors say could last through the fall.

Eaton Vance's RIA Nears $10B With WaterOak Deal

Eaton Vance's in-house RIA is boosting its assets under management to near $10 billion via the acquisition of Florida-based WaterOak Advisors, according to Barron's.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Pandemic Slowed Private-Equity Fund Closings in First Half

Fewer private-equity funds closed in the second quarter than in any quarter since at least 2015, as lockdowns took their toll.

Wirecard Under Criminal Scrutiny in Probe of Alleged Bank Fraud

The Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, according to people familiar with the investigation.

New York Fed Official Explains Modest Use of Emergency Lending Tools

The relatively modest use of Federal Reserve emergency lending facilities during the coronavirus pandemic owes to the health of banks heading into the crisis and aggressive action by policy makers, a top Federal Reserve Bank of New York official said in remarks Wednesday.

Yes Bank Plans to Raise Up to $2B via Share Issuance

Yes Bank plans to raise up to $2 billion through the issuance of fresh equity shares, as the private lender seeks to shore up its balance sheet.

Riskiest European Government Debt Rallies to Pre-Coronavirus Crisis Levels

Despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement earlier this year that it isn't the central bank's job to close yield spreads, that is precisely what it has done.