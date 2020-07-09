Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Germany Probes Possible Money Laundering by Wirecard Executives

German prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering by executives at Wirecard, adding to probes related to potential fraud and fake accounting at the insolvent payments firm. 

 
Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight. 

 
Companies Raised Record Amounts Selling Stock During Crisis

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, companies looking to bolster their balance sheets have rushed to sell stock in record amounts. The result has been a resurgence in fees to Wall Street banks-a bounceback bankers and investors say could last through the fall. 

 
Eaton Vance's RIA Nears $10B With WaterOak Deal

Eaton Vance's in-house RIA is boosting its assets under management to near $10 billion via the acquisition of Florida-based WaterOak Advisors, according to Barron's. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Pandemic Slowed Private-Equity Fund Closings in First Half

Fewer private-equity funds closed in the second quarter than in any quarter since at least 2015, as lockdowns took their toll. 

 
Wirecard Under Criminal Scrutiny in Probe of Alleged Bank Fraud

The Justice Department is examining whether scandal-plagued German payment company Wirecard played a critical role in an alleged $100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, according to people familiar with the investigation. 

 
New York Fed Official Explains Modest Use of Emergency Lending Tools

The relatively modest use of Federal Reserve emergency lending facilities during the coronavirus pandemic owes to the health of banks heading into the crisis and aggressive action by policy makers, a top Federal Reserve Bank of New York official said in remarks Wednesday. 

 
Yes Bank Plans to Raise Up to $2B via Share Issuance

Yes Bank plans to raise up to $2 billion through the issuance of fresh equity shares, as the private lender seeks to shore up its balance sheet. 

 
Riskiest European Government Debt Rallies to Pre-Coronavirus Crisis Levels

Despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement earlier this year that it isn't the central bank's job to close yield spreads, that is precisely what it has done.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WIRECARD AG -9.65% 2.53 Delayed Quote.-97.42%
YES BANK LIMITED 2.30% 26.65 End-of-day quote.-43.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aSAMA : Value of Private Sector Financing Support Program Initiatives Exceeds SAR 51 Billion
PU
11:31aBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with The Leaders Group, Inc.
PU
11:26aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages for Selected Patient Care Occupations in New York's Metropolitan Areas — May 2019
PU
11:18aOil falls 3% as resurgent pandemic prompts worries about U.S. demand
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aForeign mineworkers return to South African mines after lockdown
RE
11:13aAPHIS Announces Availability of Funding to Combat Chronic Wasting Disease
PU
11:13aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : LabCFTC to Host Fintech-Focused Virtual Event Series This Fall
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group