News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank of Korea Holds Rate at Record Low

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low as expected on Thursday, aiming to prop up the pandemic-hit economy as concerns simmer about rising property prices.

Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter

The bank's quarterly profit held steady from a year ago, bucking larger commercial banks that saw earnings plummet as the coronavirus tore through the U.S. economy. Trading revenue nearly doubled.

Bank of New York Mellon's Lower Interest-Revenue Forecast Pushes Down Shares

Bank of New York Mellon reported a drop in net interest revenue in the second quarter and warned that the trend may continue, sending its shares lower.

U.S. Sanctions on Hong Kong Security Law Put Banks in a Quandary

As President Trump moves to punish Chinese officials involved in the clampdown on Hong Kong, international banks and other businesses face conflicting rules of both Washington's coming sanctions regime and the territory's broad new national-security law.

Bank of Canada Signals Low Rates for a Long Time

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and signaled it is likely to remain at that level for at least two years as the economy gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and measures to contain it.

Wirecard Boasted of Hundreds of Partnerships. Some Were Less Than Meets the Eye.

Before it unraveled, German payments company Wirecard spewed out news releases publicizing partnerships with blue-chip names such as SAP and SoftBank. Some of those announcements were misleading or were promoted without the agreement of the companies involved.

SEB Profit Falls as Expected

SEB's second-quarter net profit fell to SEK3.5 billion, just shy of forecasts, and the bank confirmed previous forecasts of an expected credit loss of around SEK6 billion in 2020.

BOJ Cuts Economic Growth Forecast, Stands Pat on Monetary Policy

The Bank of Japan lowered its economic growth forecast on Wednesday in a reflection of the coronavirus pandemic, and kept its monetary policy unchanged.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

'This Is Not a Normal Recession': Banks Ready for Wave of Coronavirus Defaults

The largest U.S. banks signaled that the worst of the coronavirus recession is yet to come, opting to stow away tens of billions of dollars to prepare for an expected wave of loan losses.