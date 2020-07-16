Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT
ECB Leaves Monetary Stimulus Unchanged as It Assesses Pandemic's Economic Pain

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the eurozone economy is experiencing a significant economic rebound but faces a highly uncertain road to full recovery, as the bank left its large monetary stimulus unchanged. 

 
30-Year Mortgage Rate Reaches Lowest Level Ever: 2.98%

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years of record keeping. It is the third consecutive week and the seventh time this year that rates on America's most popular home loan have hit a fresh low. 

 
Trading Powers Morgan Stanley to 45% Profit Jump

The bank reported record quarterly profit and revenue during a period when the coronavirus ripped through the U.S. economy and financial markets. 

 
Bank of America Profit Falls 52% as It Prepares for Coronavirus Defaults

The large lender's profit tumbled in the second quarter after the bank set aside billions of dollars to prepare for soured loans. 

 
How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly failed to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers. 

 
U.S. Retail Sales Rose 7.5% in June as Stores Reopened

U.S. retail sales increased 7.5% in June as stores and restaurants reopened and consumers bought big-ticket items and resumed clothing purchases, but a recent rise in virus cases could again damp spending. Jobless claims held nearly steady in the latest week. 

 
Putnam Fund Trims Bet on Depressed Mall Debt at Loss

A Putnam Investments bond fund is under pressure from an expensive wager on America's depressed shopping malls. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank of Korea Forecasts Steeper Economic Decline; Holds Rate at Record Low

UPDATED: South Korea's central bank expects its pandemic-hit economy to weaken further this year and kept its record-low policy rate unchanged in order to keep supporting growth. 

 
Goldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter

The bank's quarterly profit held steady from a year ago, bucking larger commercial banks that saw earnings plummet as the coronavirus tore through the U.S. economy. Trading revenue nearly doubled.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.91% 24.14 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
MORGAN STANLEY 3.30% 53.12 Delayed Quote.0.45%
WIRECARD AG -6.89% 2.06 Delayed Quote.-97.94%
