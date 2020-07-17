News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Urged to Help Diversify Asset-Management Industry

Regulators should find ways to make the asset-management industry more inclusive of minority- and women-owned firms, a diverse group of investors told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday

How Banks Could Turn Covid Pain Into Eventual Gains

The basic business of banking in the age of Covid-19 isn't proving to be easy. But for some, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

How Germany's SEC Dismissed a Decade of Warnings About Wirecard

Germany's top financial supervisor received detailed warnings about deceptive financial practices at Wirecard starting in 2008 but repeatedly declined to investigate the allegations, turning instead against the accusers.

Texas Teacher Pension Fund Trims Private-Equity Investment Plans

One of the largest Texas pension plans is dialing back the amount of capital it will commit to private-equity funds this year even as it continues to emphasize direct investing in the asset class to lower costs.

Bank of America Sees Reasons for Optimism in a Coronavirus Economy

The large lender's profit tumbled in the second quarter after the bank set aside billions of dollars to prepare for soured loans, but executives say they see early signs of a rebound.

Trading Powers Morgan Stanley to 45% Profit Jump

The bank reported record quarterly profit and revenue during a period when the coronavirus ripped through the U.S. economy and financial markets.

Abraaj Liquidators Sue Fund Backed by Gates Foundation

Liquidators of bankrupt private-equity firm Abraaj Group are suing to claw back money from a health-care fund backed by investors including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

ECB Leaves Monetary Stimulus Unchanged as It Assesses Pandemic's Economic Pain

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the eurozone economy is rebounding strongly but faces a highly uncertain outlook, as the bank left its large monetary stimulus unchanged.

Fed's Williams Says Fed Is Striving to Get Economy on Track; Fiscal Effort 'Essential'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said Thursday the U.S. central bank's emergency-lending efforts during the coronavirus pandemic helped restore markets to health, adding that financial support for Americans will be essential to navigate the crisis.

30-Year Mortgage Rate Reaches Lowest Level Ever: 2.98%

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years of record keeping. It is the third consecutive week and the seventh time this year that rates on America's most popular home loan have hit a fresh low.