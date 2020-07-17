Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/17/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Fed's Kaplan Open to Overshooting Inflation Target to Provide More Support

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he is receptive to changes the central bank has considered to its policy-making framework that would allow interest rates to remain lower for longer by allowing inflation to rise modestly above its 2% target for some time. 

 
Chinese Regulators Take Over Nine Financial Institutions

Chinese financial regulators took over nine financial institutions they said broke rules and added risk to a financial system facing increasing headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Unveils Plan to Extend Emergency Loans to Nonprofits

The central bank formally unveiled terms that will allow nonprofit organizations to borrow through its $600 billion loan program for small and midsize businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
BlackRock's Profit Jumps 21% as Investors Surge Into Bond Funds

The world's largest asset manager benefited as investors leaned on bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Wirecard Woe Spreads as Banks Struggle to Exit Loans

Wirecard's insolvency is inflicting pain on some banks who lent to the once-highflying German fintech. 

 
Swedbank Back in Profit

Swedbank returned to profit in the second quarter, with net earnings of SEK4.85 billion beating market forecasts, as it booked lower costs. 

 
Danske Profit Tops Forecasts

Danske Bank posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit to DKK2.2 billion, as lending activity rebounded and markets normalized, but said it would need to cut more jobs. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
SEC Urged to Help Diversify Asset-Management Industry

Regulators should find ways to make the asset-management industry more inclusive of minority- and women-owned firms, a diverse group of investors told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday 

 
How Banks Could Turn Covid Pain Into Eventual Gains

The basic business of banking in the age of Covid-19 isn't proving to be easy. But for some, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -1.03% 100.8 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
SWEDBANK AB 5.36% 145.9 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
WIRECARD AG -5.66% 1.9764 Delayed Quote.-98.05%
