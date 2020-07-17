News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Kaplan Open to Overshooting Inflation Target to Provide More Support

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he is receptive to changes the central bank has considered to its policy-making framework that would allow interest rates to remain lower for longer by allowing inflation to rise modestly above its 2% target for some time.

Auto Loans Remain Friendly So Far at Ally

At least through the second quarter, auto-loans measures have held up at Ally Financial. But the data is still cloudy through August, when deferral programs end.

Chinese Regulators Take Over Nine Financial Institutions

Chinese financial regulators took over nine financial institutions they said broke rules and added risk to a financial system facing increasing headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Unveils Plan to Extend Emergency Loans to Nonprofits

The central bank formally unveiled terms that will allow nonprofit organizations to borrow through its $600 billion loan program for small and midsize businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed's Rosengren Says Unsuccessful Virus Response Would Darken Economic Outlook

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said his outlook for the U.S. economy is more pessimistic than some of his colleagues because of his concerns about an inadequate public-health response to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

BlackRock's Profit Jumps 21% as Investors Surge Into Bond Funds

The world's largest asset manager benefited as investors leaned on bond funds to make new bets in volatile markets roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wirecard Woe Spreads as Banks Struggle to Exit Loans

Wirecard's insolvency is inflicting pain on some banks who lent to the once-highflying German fintech.

Michael Tiedemann: Here's What's Fueling Our Growth

Speaking with Barron's Advisor, Michael Tiedemann -- whose firm New York-based Tiedemann Advisor manages $17 billion of assets under management -- explains how he and his team of 37 advisers help clients address their concerns.

Swedbank Back in Profit

Swedbank returned to profit in the second quarter, with net earnings of SEK4.85 billion beating market forecasts, as it booked lower costs.

Danske Profit Tops Forecasts

Danske Bank posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter profit to DKK2.2 billion, as lending activity rebounded and markets normalized, but said it would need to cut more jobs.