News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Arkansas Pension Sues Allianz Over More Than $700 Million Loss

An Arkansas public pension plan sued Allianz Global Investors and its corporate parent, alleging the money manager violated its fiduciary duties and abandoned risk controls when it sought to reverse February losses by doubling down on a series of money-losing trades. 

 
Carlyle Co-CEO Glenn Youngkin to Step Down

Carlyle Group said its co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin will step down, leaving Kewsong Lee in sole charge of one of the world's largest private-equity firms. 

 
Wells Fargo CFO John Shrewsberry to Leave

Wells Fargo said it will replace its long-serving chief financial officer, the latest executive to leave as the bank's new CEO shakes up top management. 

 
UBS's Focus on Wealthy Clients Cushions Against Losses

Swiss lender UBS said it could start buying back stock again later this year despite the shadow over markets from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Temasek's Net Portfolio Value Falls Marginally to $214 Billion

Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings said its net portfolio for the year ended March fell 2.2% to $214 billion and warned of a challenging investment climate ahead. 

 
China's Ant Group Will Bestride Chinese Markets

Ant Group is named after a small creature, but it is shaping up to be a leviathan of China's markets. Would-be investors must hope that is due to real heft, and not hot air. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
UBS to Pay $10 Million to Resolve SEC Charges

UBS will pay more than $10 million to resolve charges that the firm broke rules aimed at giving mom-and-pop investors priority access in buying fresh municipal bonds. 

 
SoftBank Pulls $700 Million From Credit Suisse Fund

SoftBank Group has pulled about $700 million from a Credit Suisse Group fund after executives at the Swiss bank grew concerned that the Japanese conglomerate held conflicting roles in the fund that weren't fully disclosed to other investors, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Investors Greet Signs of Progress in European Recovery Negotiations

Investors welcomed signs of progress in the European Union's negotiations over a landmark economic recovery plan, pushing down government borrowing costs and boosting the euro to a four-month high.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.23% 188.72 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.14% 10.165 Delayed Quote.-23.31%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.06% 6464 End-of-day quote.35.91%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.34% 29.74 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
UBS GROUP AG 2.62% 11.56 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 6.45% 26.18 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aU.S. wants to build coalition to counter China's 'disgraceful' menace, Pompeo says
RE
11:45aOil jumps 3% on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
11:44aWorld Bank says global gas flaring hit highest in over a decade in 2019
RE
11:43aDUTCH GOVERNMENT : Kpn, vodafone, t-mobile awarded bandwidth in 5g auction
RE
11:43aDUTCH GOV'T : Raises 1.23 billion euros (not 1.3 billion) from first auction of netherlands 5g bandwidth
RE
11:43aOil jumps 3% on virus vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
11:41aDUTCH GOV'T : Raises 1.3 billion euros from first auction of netherlands 5g bandwidth
RE
11:40aDUTCH GOVERNMENT : Kpn, vodafone, t-mobile awarded bandwidth in 5g auction
RE
11:39aS&P 500, Dow rise on optimism over earnings reports, stimulus
RE
11:37aU.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets
RE
