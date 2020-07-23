Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 12:16am EDT
SEC Votes to Regulate Proxy Advisers More Closely

Firms that advise institutional investors on how to vote at annual shareholder meetings will be regulated more closely following a vote by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. 

 
Wirecard's Markus Braun Is Arrested Again as Scandal Embroils Angela Merkel

German prosecutors arrested former Wirecard executives they say colluded to inflate the company's results by booking fake income as early as 2015, as the scandal spilled further into German politics. 

 
Riverstone Retains Enviva in $1.1 Billion Recapitalization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Neuberger Berman Group all invested in a new capital pool that Riverstone formed to take the wood-pellet producer out of a previous fund and provide cash-out opportunities to earlier investors. 

 
New York Regulator Charges First American Unit Over 2019 Data Breach

New York's top financial regulator filed charges Wednesday against a subsidiary of insurance company First American Financial in the first enforcement action by the regulator under a set of rules requiring banks and other financial services companies to maintain cybersecurity protections. 

 
Warburg Pincus Dials Back Investing in Oil and Gas

"Warburg Pincus will begin a transition away from investing in companies that are dependent on hydrocarbon pricing in the core global fund," said a person familiar with the firm's plans. 

 
New Chief of Accounting Standards Board Aims to Focus on Rule Impacts

The 54-year-old, who began working at FASB in March to ease the transition, took the helm this month amid mounting challenges for companies involving liquidity, expenses and their workforce, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
KPS Capital Partners to Buy the Maker of Humvees From MacAndrews & Forbes

KPS's purchase of AM General dovetails with its experience investing in specialty vehicles and components. MacAndrews & Forbes, the investment firm of Ronald Perelman, is reshaping its portfolio in light of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fake Businesses Are Fooling Real Banks Into Processing Online Drug Purchases

One website advertised dog products. Another advertised flowers; another, home decorations. All of them were really fronts to process payments for marijuana or designer drugs, prosecutors said. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Black Regulators Rarely Appointed to Oversee Wall Street

Senior roles supervising the financial industry have gone overwhelmingly to white officials over the years. Today just one of 21 politically appointed financial regulators at eight agencies is Black, according to new research.

