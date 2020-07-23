News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens.

Travelers Reports Loss, Catastrophe Losses Climb

Travelers reported a loss in line with Wall Street expectations as net investment income dove lower from a year earlier and catastrophe losses rose.

Blackstone's Earnings Rebound With Market Surge

Blackstone Group posted net income of $568.3 million after posting a steep loss in the first quarter.

Wirecard Probe in Philippines Focuses on Two Bankers Who May Have Forged Documents

Philippine investigators are focusing on two bank employees who may have facilitated a multinational accounting scandal at the insolvent German payments company.

The U.S. Dollar's Overwhelming Role in a Crisis

America is still top dog-at least when it comes to providing a bolt-hole for panicked financiers during a crisis.

Insurance Group to Scrutinize Rate Guidelines for Racial Bias

A standards-setting organization for state insurance departments is launching an effort to scour through practices to identify those that may disadvantage minorities.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

SEC Votes to Regulate Proxy Advisers More Closely

Firms that advise institutional investors on how to vote at annual shareholder meetings will be regulated more closely following a vote by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Wirecard's Markus Braun Is Arrested Again as Scandal Embroils Angela Merkel

German prosecutors arrested former Wirecard executives they say colluded to inflate the company's results by booking fake income as early as 2015, as the scandal spilled further into German politics.

Riverstone Retains Enviva in $1.1 Billion Recapitalization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Neuberger Berman Group all invested in a new capital pool that Riverstone formed to take the wood-pellet producer out of a previous fund and provide cash-out opportunities to earlier investors.