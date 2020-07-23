Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens. 

 
Travelers Reports Loss, Catastrophe Losses Climb

Travelers reported a loss in line with Wall Street expectations as net investment income dove lower from a year earlier and catastrophe losses rose. 

 
Blackstone's Earnings Rebound With Market Surge

Blackstone Group posted net income of $568.3 million after posting a steep loss in the first quarter. 

 
Wirecard Probe in Philippines Focuses on Two Bankers Who May Have Forged Documents

Philippine investigators are focusing on two bank employees who may have facilitated a multinational accounting scandal at the insolvent German payments company. 

 
The U.S. Dollar's Overwhelming Role in a Crisis

America is still top dog-at least when it comes to providing a bolt-hole for panicked financiers during a crisis. 

 
Insurance Group to Scrutinize Rate Guidelines for Racial Bias

A standards-setting organization for state insurance departments is launching an effort to scour through practices to identify those that may disadvantage minorities. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
SEC Votes to Regulate Proxy Advisers More Closely

Firms that advise institutional investors on how to vote at annual shareholder meetings will be regulated more closely following a vote by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. 

 
Wirecard's Markus Braun Is Arrested Again as Scandal Embroils Angela Merkel

German prosecutors arrested former Wirecard executives they say colluded to inflate the company's results by booking fake income as early as 2015, as the scandal spilled further into German politics. 

 
Riverstone Retains Enviva in $1.1 Billion Recapitalization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Neuberger Berman Group all invested in a new capital pool that Riverstone formed to take the wood-pellet producer out of a previous fund and provide cash-out opportunities to earlier investors.

ChangeLast1st jan.
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED -1.96% 286.7569 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.52% 3.26 End-of-day quote.252.43%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.40% 58.15 Delayed Quote.3.68%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.80% 204.3281 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
WIRECARD AG -4.84% 1.7216 Delayed Quote.-98.32%
11:39aBank of England to tackle investors' 'fetish for liquidity'
RE
11:36aRatings agency s&p says if state oil firm pemex were a private firm, without state support, would be very difficult to avoid a default
RE
11:35aRatings agency s&p says covid-19, oil prices exacerbate mexico's already modest growth
RE
11:22aOil eases as high U.S. oil stocks outweigh weak dollar
RE
11:19aSpain's hotel occupancy crashed in first half of 2020
RE
11:16aFormer Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12aWestern Canadian oil companies to restore all output cuts by year-end, says Suncor CEO
RE
