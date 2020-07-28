News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Singapore's GIC Warns of Tough Investment Climate Due to Covid-19

Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC Private Ltd. is evaluating its transactions with more caution and said it had "pre-emptively de-risked" by reducing its allocation to equities in favor of cash.

JPMorgan to Take Over Bankrupt Real Estate Investor IMH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to take over IMH Financial Corp., a bankrupt real-estate business whose assets include a California wine-country resort and $475 million in potential federal tax breaks.

HSBC Launches Dedicated ESG Unit

HSBC Holdings PLC said it was forming a dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance Solutions unit "to help clients around the world rebuild and transition their businesses and economies in a more sustainable way post-Covid-19.

Visa, Mastercard Fined Wirecard for Dubious Transactions

Defunct payments processor Wirecard miscoded gambling transactions and had high levels of stolen card purchases and reversed transactions, leading to big fines from card networks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lynn Tilton Is Suing Small Companies She Once Led for $30 Million

Turnaround executive Lynn Tilton is suing troubled small businesses she once ran, after stepping away from leading them as the Covid-19 pandemic tore through the economy.

Carlyle Collects $1.84 Billion So Far for Second Global Partners Fund

The Washington firm has been raising Carlyle Global Partners II LP since at least January 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows. It has received commitments from at least 21 investors so far.

Vanguard Challenges Bond Behemoths With Active Funds

Vanguard Group, the titan of low-cost index funds, is coming after a fast-growing pocket of the money-management industry: actively managed bond funds.

Sculptor Agrees to Pay $136 Million to Bribery Scheme Victims

Sculptor Capital Management has agreed to pay $136 million to a group of former investors in a Congolese mine who were found by a court to be victims of a decade-old bribery scheme involving the hedge fund.

Fund Administrator for Fortress, Pimco and Others Suffers Data Breach Through Vendor

A ransomware attack against a vendor of SEI Investments compromised data from investors.

Deutsche Bank to Pull the Plug on Coal Mining by 2025

Deutsche Bank has decided to end its global business activities in coal mining by the end of 2025 as part of its new policy on activities involving oil, gas and coal around the world.