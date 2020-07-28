Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/28/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Singapore's GIC Warns of Tough Investment Climate Due to Covid-19

Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC Private Ltd. is evaluating its transactions with more caution and said it had "pre-emptively de-risked" by reducing its allocation to equities in favor of cash. 

 
JPMorgan to Take Over Bankrupt Real Estate Investor IMH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to take over IMH Financial Corp., a bankrupt real-estate business whose assets include a California wine-country resort and $475 million in potential federal tax breaks. 

 
HSBC Launches Dedicated ESG Unit

HSBC Holdings PLC said it was forming a dedicated Environmental, Social and Governance Solutions unit "to help clients around the world rebuild and transition their businesses and economies in a more sustainable way post-Covid-19. 

 
Visa, Mastercard Fined Wirecard for Dubious Transactions

Defunct payments processor Wirecard miscoded gambling transactions and had high levels of stolen card purchases and reversed transactions, leading to big fines from card networks, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Lynn Tilton Is Suing Small Companies She Once Led for $30 Million

Turnaround executive Lynn Tilton is suing troubled small businesses she once ran, after stepping away from leading them as the Covid-19 pandemic tore through the economy. 

 
Carlyle Collects $1.84 Billion So Far for Second Global Partners Fund

The Washington firm has been raising Carlyle Global Partners II LP since at least January 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows. It has received commitments from at least 21 investors so far. 

 
Vanguard Challenges Bond Behemoths With Active Funds

Vanguard Group, the titan of low-cost index funds, is coming after a fast-growing pocket of the money-management industry: actively managed bond funds. 

 
Sculptor Agrees to Pay $136 Million to Bribery Scheme Victims

Sculptor Capital Management has agreed to pay $136 million to a group of former investors in a Congolese mine who were found by a court to be victims of a decade-old bribery scheme involving the hedge fund. 

 
Fund Administrator for Fortress, Pimco and Others Suffers Data Breach Through Vendor

A ransomware attack against a vendor of SEI Investments compromised data from investors. 

 
Deutsche Bank to Pull the Plug on Coal Mining by 2025

Deutsche Bank has decided to end its global business activities in coal mining by the end of 2025 as part of its new policy on activities involving oil, gas and coal around the world.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.26% 8.086 Delayed Quote.16.90%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.22% 353.1 Delayed Quote.-40.34%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.40% 96.9 Delayed Quote.-30.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 43.44 Delayed Quote.-34.39%
MASTERCARD 0.63% 308.86 Delayed Quote.3.44%
SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -0.88% 13.48 Delayed Quote.-39.00%
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 0.17% 53.06 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 1.53% 29.15 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
WIRECARD AG 15.50% 1.8364 Delayed Quote.-98.29%
WTI -0.38% 41.53 Delayed Quote.-32.78%
12:40aMalaysian ex-PM Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial
RE
12:40aAustralian employment suffers setback from second virus wave
RE
12:31aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Industrial Valves Market worth $85.7 billion by 2025
PU
12:28aMalaysia's June exports grow 8.8% year-on-year, first jump in four months
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysian Reports Largest-Ever Trade Surplus in June as Exports to U.S., China Rebounded
DJ
12:10aUNITED TELLS TWO REGIONAL AIRLINES IT WILL CONTINUE CONTRACT WITH JUST ONE : union letter
RE
07/27Malaysia ex-PM Najib fails to raise reasonable doubt on abuse of power charge - court
RE
07/27Former Malaysian PM Najib arrives at court for 1MDB case verdict
RE
07/27U.S. gunmaker Remington files for bankruptcy again
RE
