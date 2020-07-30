News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Germany Asks Russia to Help Find Former Wirecard Executive

German authorities have asked Russian officials if Jan Marsalek, a former executive at disgraced fintech company Wirecard, had entered Russia, and requested they act on an Interpol notice for his arrest.

Treasury Bond Yields Approach Record Low After Fed Statement

Treasury bond yields slipped after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and said the U.S. economy still faced economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

S&P Faces Potential SEC Lawsuit Over Volatility Gauges

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to bring an enforcement action against S&P Dow Jones Indices for failing to provide sufficient disclosures on certain volatility-linked indexes in 2018.

Europe's Banks Take Hefty Charges as Coronavirus Impact Emerges

Some of Europe's biggest lenders reported hefty coronavirus-related charges in the second quarter as the pandemic's impact on their businesses became clearer.

Fed Maintains Stimulus Commitment as Economic Outlook Dims

The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy faced major challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and reiterated its pledge to take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery.

Santander Posts Unexpected Loss

Santander reported a loss of EUR11.13 billion in the second quarter, after the Spanish bank was forced to take multi-billion euro impairment charges, given the worsening economic outlook due to covid-19.

Barclays Profit Falls as Covid-19 Hits U.K. Unit

Barclays net profit fell 91% in the second quarter after its U.K. unit swung to a loss because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Citi Targets $250B in Financing of Low-Carbon Activities

The bank, one of the largest financiers of carbon-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, said it aims to lend $250 billion for low-carbon activities over the next five years.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Fed Extends Lending Programs Through December

The central bank said it extended by three months the operation of all of its emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September to support economic activity during the pandemic.