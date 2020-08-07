News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Singapore Police Bring First Charges Linked to Wirecard

Singapore police brought their first criminal charges against an individual linked to the suspected fraud at Wirecard AG, the one-time German technology star that collapsed at the end of June after admitting more than $2 billion of cash on its balance sheet was fake.

Treasury Yields Stay Near Record Lows After Jobs Report

U.S. government bond prices held steady Friday after new data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month.

Auto-Lending Binge Threatens to Unwind as Stimulus Measures Ease

Borrowing for cars, trucks and SUVs rose more than 90% in the past decade. But that lending boom threatens to unravel as payment deferrals end while unemployment remains high and stimulus fades.

Finally, a Path Emerges to European Bank Mergers

Intesa Sanpaolo's successful pursuit of Italian peer UBI shows that local consolidation is possible, and barriers to cross-border deals may be slipping too.

Goldman Sachs Restates Earnings After $3.9 Billion Malaysia Settlement

Goldman Sachs restated its second-quarter earnings lower after reaching a $3.9 billion settlement with the government of Malaysia to resolve an investigation into its work for a corrupt investment fund.

Billionaire Daniel Loeb's Third Point Re to Merge With Sirius Group

Third Point Reinsurance, backed by U.S. hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb, said it would merge with Sirius International Insurance Group, whose majority shareholder in China has been under financial pressure.

Commercial Real-Estate Bank Loans Are About to Get Real

Commercial real-estate loans to fund malls, offices and the like could end up performing worse than expected.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

NYSE Owner Agrees to Buy Mortgage-Software Firm Ellie Mae

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would acquire mortgage-software firm Ellie Mae, a landmark bet by the exchange giant on the digitization of the U.S. mortgage industry.

Hedge Fund Leading Battle Over Neiman Marcus's MyTheresa Faces Inquiry

A prominent hedge-fund manager has been accused of using his influence at investment bank Jefferies to profit from buying shares in MyTheresa, a Neiman Marcus e-commerce spinoff.