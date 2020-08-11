News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Interactive Brokers to Pay $38 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Claims

Interactive Brokers LLC has agreed to pay a total of $38 million to settle claims by U.S. regulators that it failed for more than five years to maintain an adequate anti-money-laundering program.

New Mountain Seeks Added Commitments in Push to Reach Fund's $9 Billion Hard Cap

For its sixth fund, the firm is offering some of the fund's existing investors fee discounts to increase their commitments.

LCN Capital Reaches Target for North American and European Real Estate Debt Strategies

The New York-based firm has hit its targets of $500 million for LCN North American Fund III LP and EUR500 million ($587.6 million) for LCN European Fund III SLP, the person added.

To Some Investors, 10-Year Treasury Note Isn't What It Was

For years, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has been every investor's touchstone. Now some people are saying they can't trust its signals the way they once did.

Life Insurance Companies Want Access to Your Medical Files

With consumers reluctant to venture out to a lab or doctor's office, insurers are crunching the data in existing digital records.

Tech, Financial Firms Look for Ways to Save TikTok's U.S. Operations From Ban

Several investment and technology firms are exploring a potential deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok, which is facing a Trump administration ban, but each would have to surmount hurdles at least as high as the Chinese platform's main suitor, Microsoft.

Berkshire's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results

Warren Buffett's conglomerate said its second-quarter earnings surged 86%, as a rebound in the stock market offset a profit decline in the company's operations and a large write-down for Precision Castparts.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Singapore Police Bring First Charges Linked to Wirecard

Singapore police brought their first criminal charges against an individual linked to the suspected fraud at Wirecard AG, the one-time German technology star that collapsed at the end of June after admitting more than $2 billion of cash on its balance sheet was fake.

Goldman Sachs Restates Earnings After $3.9 Billion Malaysia Settlement

Goldman Sachs restated its second-quarter earnings lower after reaching a $3.9 billion settlement with the government of Malaysia to resolve an investigation into its work for a corrupt investment fund.