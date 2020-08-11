Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/11/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Commercial Properties' Ability to Repay Mortgages Was Overstated, Study Finds

Many borrowers are struggling because of the coronavirus. The study showed that even during normal economic times, mortgaged properties' net income often falls short of the amount underwritten by lenders. 

 
Prudential PLC Plans Full Separation of U.S. Arm

Prudential PLC said it plans a full separation of its U.S. arm in order to focus on growth opportunities in Asia and Africa, as it reported a slight fall in first half operating profit to $2.54 billion. 

 
Rocketship.vc Raises $100 Million Fund for Data Focus

Rocketship.vc has raised $100 million for a new fund to invest from the U.S. in startups globally, using data rather than personal connections to find startups and make deals. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Interactive Brokers to Pay $38 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Claims

Interactive Brokers LLC has agreed to pay a total of $38 million to settle claims by U.S. regulators that it failed for more than five years to maintain an adequate anti-money-laundering program. 

 
New Mountain Seeks Added Commitments in Push to Reach Fund's $9 Billion Hard Cap

For its sixth fund, the firm is offering some of the fund's existing investors fee discounts to increase their commitments. 

 
LCN Capital Reaches Target for North American and European Real Estate Debt Strategies

The New York-based firm has hit its targets of $500 million for LCN North American Fund III LP and EUR500 million ($587.6 million) for LCN European Fund III SLP, the person added. 

 
To Some Investors, 10-Year Treasury Note Isn't What It Was

For years, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has been every investor's touchstone. Now some people are saying they can't trust its signals the way they once did. 

 
Life Insurance Companies Want Access to Your Medical Files

With consumers reluctant to venture out to a lab or doctor's office, insurers are crunching the data in existing digital records. 

 
Tech, Financial Firms Look for Ways to Save TikTok's U.S. Operations From Ban

Several investment and technology firms are exploring a potential deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok, which is facing a Trump administration ban, but each would have to surmount hurdles at least as high as the Chinese platform's main suitor, Microsoft.

