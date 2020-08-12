News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed to Lower Rates for Cities, States Seeking Short-Term Loans

The Federal Reserve said it would reduce the rates it charges cities and states seeking short-term loans from an emergency lending program that has seen little takeup so far.

Commercial Properties' Ability to Repay Mortgages Was Overstated, Study Finds

Many borrowers are struggling because of the coronavirus. The study showed that even during normal economic times, mortgaged properties' net income often falls short of the amount underwritten by lenders.

High-Speed Trader Virtu Discloses $6.9 Million Hacking Loss

Virtu Financial is suing Axis Insurance to get the insurer to cover the May loss, in which fake emails were used to send fraudulent wire transfers to bank accounts in China.

Commonwealth Bank Cash Earnings Slide on Covid-19 Impairments

Commonwealth Bank of Australia will pay a final dividend, despite seeing its cash earnings slide partly due to a provision for the expected impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prudential to Exit U.S. Business

Prudential PLC said it plans a full separation of its U.S. arm in order to focus on growth opportunities in Asia and Africa, as it reported a slight fall in first half operating profit to $2.54 billion.

Rocketship.vc Raises $100 Million Fund for Data Focus

Rocketship.vc has raised $100 million for a new fund to invest from the U.S. in startups globally, using data rather than personal connections to find startups and make deals.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Interactive Brokers to Pay $38 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Claims

Interactive Brokers LLC has agreed to pay a total of $38 million to settle claims by U.S. regulators that it failed for more than five years to maintain an adequate anti-money-laundering program.

New Mountain Seeks Added Commitments in Push to Reach Fund's $9 Billion Hard Cap

For its sixth fund, the firm is offering some of the fund's existing investors fee discounts to increase their commitments.

LCN Capital Reaches Target for North American and European Real Estate Debt Strategies

The New York-based firm has hit its targets of $500 million for LCN North American Fund III LP and EUR500 million ($587.6 million) for LCN European Fund III SLP, the person added.