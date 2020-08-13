Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Officials Warn Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound

Central bankers said a recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity was likely to persist because of difficulties states have encountered in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic, which could require more government spending to support the economy. 

 
Water Street and JLL Partners Add $50 Million to Thread Commitments

The new money comes around a year after the private-equity firms bought the remote clinical-trial technology provider. 

 
Chinese Online Property Broker to Raise $2.1 Billion in U.S. IPO

KE Holdings Inc., a Chinese online property brokerage backed by SoftBank Group Corp., will raise a larger-than-planned $2.1 billion through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
U.S. Mortgage Lenders Face New Fee to Cover Heightened Risks

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said they would impose a new fee to insulate themselves from losses on refinanced mortgages they guarantee, a sign of potential turbulence in the housing market and a move likely to generate pushback from lenders. 

 
Goldman Sachs Vies for GM's Credit Card, Betting on Connected Cars

The Wall Street firm is among a small number of bidders for the auto maker's credit-card business, which has about $3 billion in outstanding balances, according to people familiar with the matter. Barclays is also in the running. 

 
Waystar Agrees to Buy eSolutions at $1.3 Billion Valuation

Health-care payments business Waystar has agreed to acquire eSolutions in a deal that values the revenue cycle management provider at around $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Connecticut Pension Ramps Up Private Credit Commitments

Connecticut's $35.7 billion public pension system is ramping up its private-credit commitments to take advantage of the market dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
This European Digital Bank Is Prospering in the Pandemic

Shares of an Italian internet bank which doesn't operate a traditional branch network are soaring, bucking a broader downward trend. 

 
Two U.S. Agencies Examining Investments Sold by Crowdfunding Site YieldStreet

Two U.S. agencies are looking into investments sold by YieldStreet, an online platform that pitches itself as giving people the chance to get in on deals usually reserved for the largest investors. 

 
ABN AMRO Launches Corporate Banking Overhaul

ABN AMRO plans to streamline its business and exit all non-European corporate banking activities, as the Dutch bank reported a EUR5 million net loss for the second quarter.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.09% 111.5 Delayed Quote.-37.93%
FREDDIE MAC 0.48% 2.09 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.66% 6192 End-of-day quote.30.19%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.51% 212.13 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
