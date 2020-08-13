Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO Successor

The latest management moves at American International Group provide further signs that Peter Zaffino is positioned to succeed Chief Executive Brian Duperreault. 

 
Hunt for Ex-Wirecard Executive Goes Public in Germany

Investigators are asking the public to help them find Jan Marsalek, the elusive former Wirecard executive who prosecutors suspect played a central role in inflating the fintech company's results by booking fake income for years. 

 
U.S. Mortgage Lenders Face New Fee to Cover Heightened Risks

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said they would impose a new fee to insulate themselves from losses on refinanced mortgages they guarantee, a sign of potential turbulence in the housing market and a move likely to generate pushback from lenders. 

 
Zurich Insurance Profit Falls 40%

Zurich Insurance reported a steep drop in first-half operating profit to $1.70 billion, and cautioned that it expects little growth this year in net earned premiums from property and casualty risk. 

 
Aegon Profit Misses Forecasts

Aegon posted a below-forecast underlying profit in the first half of EUR700 million and scrapped its financial targets through 2021 in light of the uncertain economic outlook. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed Officials Warn Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound

Central bankers said a recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity was likely to persist because of difficulties states have encountered in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic, which could require more government spending to support the economy. 

 
Water Street and JLL Partners Add $50 Million to Thread Commitments

The new money comes around a year after the private-equity firms bought the remote clinical-trial technology provider. 

 
Chinese Online Property Broker to Raise $2.1 Billion in U.S. IPO

KE Holdings Inc., a Chinese online property brokerage backed by SoftBank Group Corp., will raise a larger-than-planned $2.1 billion through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
Goldman Sachs Vies for GM's Credit Card, Betting on Connected Cars

The Wall Street firm is among a small number of bidders for the auto maker's credit-card business, which has about $3 billion in outstanding balances, according to people familiar with the matter. Barclays is also in the running.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -15.32% 2.553 Delayed Quote.-25.87%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC -2.12% 30.32 Delayed Quote.-39.72%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.67% 108.52 Delayed Quote.-37.93%
FREDDIE MAC 1.44% 2.13 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.73% 6423 End-of-day quote.35.05%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.61% 208.67 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
WIRECARD AG -11.55% 1.424 Delayed Quote.-98.50%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -2.60% 345.2 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aUae senior official says the time frame is not a long one for normalisation
RE
11:43aUae senior official says region is polarised so there will be "the usual noise" but need to move forward
RE
11:42aUae senior official says most countries will see this as a bold step
RE
11:42aUae senior official says we can disagree on political issues but that does not mean shutting out all channels of communication
RE
11:41aUae senior official says we want to be clear and credible, we built our reputation on being a credible regional player
RE
11:41aChina's Confucius Institutes must register as foreign missions in U.S. -Pompeo
RE
11:40aUae senior official anwar gargash says the return to negotiating table ultimately is not in the hands of the uae
RE
11:38aPompeo says Israel-UAE agreement is enormous step forward
RE
11:38aUae senior official says we urge the palestinians and the israelis to go back to negotiating table
RE
11:37aUae official says uae wanted to deal with threats to two state solution, namely annexation of palestinian territories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
4AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : reports first half 2020 results
5UNITED INTERNET AG : UNITED INTERNET : with successful first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group