News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO Successor

The latest management moves at American International Group provide further signs that Peter Zaffino is positioned to succeed Chief Executive Brian Duperreault.

Hunt for Ex-Wirecard Executive Goes Public in Germany

Investigators are asking the public to help them find Jan Marsalek, the elusive former Wirecard executive who prosecutors suspect played a central role in inflating the fintech company's results by booking fake income for years.

U.S. Mortgage Lenders Face New Fee to Cover Heightened Risks

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said they would impose a new fee to insulate themselves from losses on refinanced mortgages they guarantee, a sign of potential turbulence in the housing market and a move likely to generate pushback from lenders.

Zurich Insurance Profit Falls 40%

Zurich Insurance reported a steep drop in first-half operating profit to $1.70 billion, and cautioned that it expects little growth this year in net earned premiums from property and casualty risk.

Aegon Profit Misses Forecasts

Aegon posted a below-forecast underlying profit in the first half of EUR700 million and scrapped its financial targets through 2021 in light of the uncertain economic outlook.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Fed Officials Warn Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound

Central bankers said a recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity was likely to persist because of difficulties states have encountered in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic, which could require more government spending to support the economy.

Water Street and JLL Partners Add $50 Million to Thread Commitments

The new money comes around a year after the private-equity firms bought the remote clinical-trial technology provider.

Chinese Online Property Broker to Raise $2.1 Billion in U.S. IPO

KE Holdings Inc., a Chinese online property brokerage backed by SoftBank Group Corp., will raise a larger-than-planned $2.1 billion through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs Vies for GM's Credit Card, Betting on Connected Cars

The Wall Street firm is among a small number of bidders for the auto maker's credit-card business, which has about $3 billion in outstanding balances, according to people familiar with the matter. Barclays is also in the running.