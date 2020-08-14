Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/14/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Trump Administration Criticizes New Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Mortgage Fee

The administration criticized a move by the mortgage-finance companies to charge a new fee on certain mortgages, saying it would harm consumers. 

 
Citigroup Pays Revlon Lenders Nearly $900 Million by Mistake

The bank paid nearly $900 million by mistake to Revlon lenders and is asking for the money to be returned, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Hunt for Ex-Wirecard Executive Goes Public in Germany

Investigators are asking the public to help them find Jan Marsalek, the elusive former Wirecard executive who prosecutors suspect played a central role in inflating the fintech company's results by booking fake income for years. 

 
Executive Moves at AIG Bolster Position of Possible CEO Successor

The latest management moves at American International Group provide further signs that Peter Zaffino is positioned to succeed Chief Executive Brian Duperreault. 

 
Berkshire Partners Seeks $6.5 Billion for Newest Fund

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based buyout firm, has started pitching its 10th midmarket fund, according to prospective investors and a regulatory filing. 

 
U.S. Mortgage Lenders Face New Fee to Cover Heightened Risks

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said they would impose a new fee to insulate themselves from losses on refinanced mortgages they guarantee, a sign of potential turbulence in the housing market and a move likely to generate pushback from lenders. 

 
Zurich Insurance Profit Falls 40%

Zurich Insurance reported a steep drop in first-half operating profit to $1.70 billion, and cautioned that it expects little growth this year in net earned premiums from property and casualty risk. 

 
Aegon Profit Misses Forecasts

Aegon posted a below-forecast underlying profit in the first half of EUR700 million and scrapped its financial targets through 2021 in light of the uncertain economic outlook. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed Officials Warn Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound

Central bankers said a recent slowdown in U.S. economic activity was likely to persist because of difficulties states have encountered in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic, which could require more government spending to support the economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. -15.32% 2.553 Delayed Quote.-37.23%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC -0.74% 30.71 Delayed Quote.-40.17%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.86% 52.89 Delayed Quote.-33.80%
FREDDIE MAC 1.91% 2.13 Delayed Quote.-30.42%
REVLON, INC. -1.88% 8.37 Delayed Quote.-60.92%
WIRECARD AG -10.56% 1.44 Delayed Quote.-98.66%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -2.60% 345.2 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
