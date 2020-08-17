Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Coronavirus Claims Hurt Shares of European Insurers

European insurers have been singed by coronavirus claims and restrictions, with the Euro Stoxx Insurance index off more than 20% so far this year. 

 
Calpers Faces Questions Following Investing Veteran's Abrupt Exit

Calpers's investment chief resigned from the biggest U.S. pension fund Aug. 5 amid questions about potential conflicts of interest raised by his personal investments. Now board members are calling for an inquiry into the fund's handling of the matter. 

 
Indian Miner Offers Over 13% Yield to Sell Junk Debt

An Indian commodities giant is preparing to pay one of the highest yields on a dollar bond in emerging markets this year, showing there are still pockets of stress in the credit markets despite a dramatic wider recovery. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Sixth Street Partners Amasses One of the Largest Private-Capital Funds

The former affiliate of private-equity firm TPG has amassed one of the biggest pools of private capital on record, raising $10 billion for its flagship fund since April. 

 
Saudi Wealth Fund Moves Billions From Blue Chips to ETFs

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has sold shares valued at over $5.5 billion in several multinational corporations just months after buying into them as the financial fallout from the pandemic weighed on stock-market prices. 

 
German Market Watchdog Let Staff Trade in Wirecard Shares

Germany's stock-market regulator allowed its staff to trade Wirecard shares while it was investigating the company, putting the spotlight again on an agency that has come under scrutiny for ignoring red flags about the now insolvent fintech giant for a decade. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks

Warren Buffett's investment and insurance giant unloaded billions of dollars of bank stocks as the U.S. economy reeled during the coronavirus lockdown, a regulatory filing showed. 

 
Need Financing? Here, Have a Blank Check

Nikola, DraftKings and other upstarts are turning to reverse mergers as a way of going public during the economic downturn. These "blank check" deals offer opportunities-and plenty of risk. 

 
Muni Defaults Surge, but Yields Don't Follow

The coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to state and local government finances. But the municipal bond market rolls on.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.32% 312054 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
DRAFTKINGS INC. 2.30% 34.77 Delayed Quote.216.92%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -5.79% 43.2 Delayed Quote.345.35%
WIRECARD AG -10.62% 1.215 Delayed Quote.-98.74%
