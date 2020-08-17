Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Coronavirus Claims Hurt Shares of European Insurers

European insurers have been singed by coronavirus claims and restrictions, with the Euro Stoxx Insurance index off more than 20% so far this year. 

 
Calpers Faces Questions Following Investing Veteran's Abrupt Exit

Calpers's investment chief resigned from the biggest U.S. pension fund Aug. 5 amid questions about potential conflicts of interest raised by his personal investments. Now board members are calling for an inquiry into the fund's handling of the matter. 

 
Indian Miner Offers Over 13% Yield to Sell Junk Debt

An Indian commodities giant is preparing to pay one of the highest yields on a dollar bond in emerging markets this year, showing there are still pockets of stress in the credit markets despite a dramatic wider recovery. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Sixth Street Partners Amasses One of the Largest Private-Capital Funds

The former affiliate of private-equity firm TPG has amassed one of the biggest pools of private capital on record, raising $10 billion for its flagship fund since April. 

 
Saudi Wealth Fund Moves Billions From Blue Chips to ETFs

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has sold shares valued at over $5.5 billion in several multinational corporations just months after buying into them as the financial fallout from the pandemic weighed on stock-market prices. 

 
German Market Watchdog Let Staff Trade in Wirecard Shares

Germany's stock-market regulator allowed its staff to trade Wirecard shares while it was investigating the company, putting the spotlight again on an agency that has come under scrutiny for ignoring red flags about the now insolvent fintech giant for a decade. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks

Warren Buffett's investment and insurance giant unloaded billions of dollars of bank stocks as the U.S. economy reeled during the coronavirus lockdown, a regulatory filing showed. 

 
Need Financing? Here, Have a Blank Check

Nikola, DraftKings and other upstarts are turning to reverse mergers as a way of going public during the economic downturn. These "blank check" deals offer opportunities-and plenty of risk. 

 
Muni Defaults Surge, but Yields Don't Follow

The coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to state and local government finances. But the municipal bond market rolls on.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.91% 310220 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
DRAFTKINGS INC. 2.27% 34.68 Delayed Quote.216.92%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -5.20% 43.57 Delayed Quote.345.35%
WIRECARD AG -10.98% 1.21 Delayed Quote.-98.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pCarnival launches probe after detecting a ransomware attack
RE
04:20pNasdaq hits record high close due to tech rally
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pFACTBOX-What are the U.S. Postal Service changes that have stirred controversy?
RE
04:14pCanadian dollar nears seven-month high as home sales surge
RE
04:13pTENARIS : reduces VOC emissions at its mill in Argentina
PU
04:11pSoybeans near 7-month high as dryness threatens crop
RE
04:11pHouse Democrats Set Vote on Bill to Bolster USPS--Update
DJ
04:07pNasdaq registers record closing high for fifth time in august
RE
04:05pForeigners buy U.S. Treasuries in June, after selling 3 straight months -data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
2JD.COM, INC. : JD.com Announces 2020 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE and E energija Partner to Deliver 68.9 MW Wind Farm in Lithua..
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : 5G Smartphones Could Crush Your Home Wi-Fi. So Where's the 5G?
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : executive in India files police complaint after report on content practices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group