News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Citi Sues Revlon Lender Brigade for Return of Payment It Says Was a Mistake

Citigroup filed a lawsuit against Brigade Capital Management, seeking the return of the hedge-fund manager's share of a nearly $900 million payment that Citi said it paid by mistake to Revlon lenders. 

 
Westpac Scraps Mid-Year Dividend as Margins Decline

Westpac Banking Corp. scrapped its interim dividend to protect its balance sheet and increased its provision for bad debts, as the coronavirus pandemic creates hardship among business and residential borrowers. 

 
Coronavirus Claims Hurt Shares of European Insurers

European insurers have been singed by coronavirus claims and restrictions, with the Euro Stoxx Insurance index off more than 20% so far this year. 

 
State Panel to Investigate Complaints of Calpers Investment Conflict

California officials said they opened an investigation into whether the former investment chief for the nation's largest pension fund violated state conflict-of-interest laws by holding personal investments in private-equity firms in which the fund is also an investor. 

 
Indian Miner Offers Over 13% Yield to Sell Junk Debt

An Indian commodities giant is preparing to pay one of the highest yields on a dollar bond in emerging markets this year, showing there are still pockets of stress in the credit markets despite a dramatic wider recovery. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Sixth Street Partners Amasses One of the Largest Private-Capital Funds

The former affiliate of private-equity firm TPG has amassed one of the biggest pools of private capital on record, raising $10 billion for its flagship fund since April. 

 
Saudi Wealth Fund Moves Billions From Blue Chips to ETFs

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has sold shares valued at over $5.5 billion in several multinational corporations just months after buying into them as the financial fallout from the pandemic weighed on stock-market prices. 

 
German Market Watchdog Let Staff Trade in Wirecard Shares

Germany's stock-market regulator allowed its staff to trade Wirecard shares while it was investigating the company, putting the spotlight again on an agency that has come under scrutiny for ignoring red flags about the now insolvent fintech giant for a decade. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Unloads Bank Stocks

Warren Buffett's investment and insurance giant unloaded billions of dollars of bank stocks as the U.S. economy reeled during the coronavirus lockdown, a regulatory filing showed.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.91% 310220 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.85% 51.42 Delayed Quote.-35.64%
REVLON, INC. -6.70% 7.8 Delayed Quote.-63.59%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -2.49% 17.59 End-of-day quote.-27.40%
WIRECARD AG -10.98% 1.21 Delayed Quote.-98.87%
