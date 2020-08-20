Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/20/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged Even as Lira Plumbs Record Lows

The Turkish central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demand to keep it low, but leaving the emerging economy exposed to further capital flight and a potential currency crisis similar to the selloff that beset Turkey two years ago. 

 
Australian Dollar Rebounds on Iron Ore and Gold Rush

The Australian dollar is the strongest it has been since early 2019, as rallies in iron ore and gold help to offset economic shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Green-Energy Shares Rise Along With Joe Biden's Polling

Investors betting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the election are buying up clean-energy stocks, sending the share prices of some companies to all-time highs. 

 
Singapore Adds Fresh Charges in Wirecard Case

Singapore police pressed two more criminal charges against a businessman linked to the suspected fraud at Germany's Wirecard. 

 
Standard Bank Cautious as Profits Slide

South Africa's Standard Bank reported a 44% drop in first half headline earnings as credit-impairment charges soared, and it warned of further challenges ahead. 

 
Does Robinhood's Design Make Trading Too Easy?

The Silicon Valley company has turned the complex process of trading stocks into a simple, free swipe across a screen. But some researchers say the app's simplicity nudges inexperienced investors to take bigger risks. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Insurance Executive Greg Lindberg Sentenced to Seven Years and Three Months in Prison

A federal judge sentenced insurance executive Greg Lindberg to seven years and three months in prison for attempting to bribe an insurance commissioner with campaign contributions to secure more favorable regulatory treatment for his insurers. 

 
Scotiabank Fined $127 Million for Price Manipulation, False Statements

The Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to pay more than $127 million to settle civil and criminal allegations in connection with its role in what authorities described as a massive price-manipulation scheme. 

 
Fed Sees Need for Additional Support but Is Vague on Timing

Federal Reserve officials said at their meeting last month they expected the economy would require greater support recovering from the coronavirus pandemic but were hazy about when they should deploy their tools.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.45% 0.94512 Delayed Quote.4.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.52% 75.844 Delayed Quote.0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.53% 1.10099 Delayed Quote.5.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.90% 0.65147 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.71642 Delayed Quote.3.41%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.69% 1.83665 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.33% 1.65353 Delayed Quote.3.06%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED 2.64% 109.7 End-of-day quote.-34.83%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -1.01% 56.02 Delayed Quote.-22.86%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.92% 7.3461 Delayed Quote.23.95%
WIRECARD AG -7.17% 1.249 Delayed Quote.-98.75%
