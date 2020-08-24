Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Mortgage Fee Aims to Bolster Fannie, Freddie Ahead of Possible Sale

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are taking advantage of the mortgage-refinancing boom to shore up their capital as they seek to return to private ownership. 

 
Home-Improvement Stocks Stay the Course Amid Nesting During Covid-19

Home-improvement stocks have been on the rise. As the pandemic keeps many Americans in their houses and apartments, more are interested in upgrading their spaces. 

 
Harvard Board Gains Backers of Fossil Fuel Divestment

A group of alumni opposed to the fossil-fuel industry won three seats on the college's Board of Overseers, as part of a campaign to force Harvard's $40 billion endowment to drop its oil and gas investments over climate concerns. 

 
Vista Equity's Robert Smith Under Federal Tax Probe

The billionaire chief executive of Vista Equity Partners is the subject of a tax-related probe by the Justice Department, according to a letter the private-equity firm sent to its investors. 

 
Exeter Capital Aims to Raise $400 Million for Debut Fund

The private-equity firm, founded by former Advent International executives, has expertise in consumer and retail investments. 

 
SEC Boosting Privacy for Big Market-Surveillance Database

The regulator is moving to bolster the database's privacy protections after critics attacked it as a potential target for hackers. 

 
When the Stock Market and Economy Seem Disconnected

The stock market has shaken off the initial shock from the coronavirus, but that is of little comfort to those without money to invest. 

 
Hedge Fund Marble Ridge to Close After Scathing Neiman Report

Marble Ridge Capital, a hedge-fund firm known for investing in distressed companies, is shutting down after a government inquiry found that founder Dan Kamensky tried to suppress bidding for a piece of bankrupt retailer Neiman Marcus. 

 
The Golden Boy of Indian Finance Faces Its Greatest Threat

HDFC Bank has been priced for perfection and until now, it has delivered. But India's bleak economic outlook will strain its ability to maintain sector-beating growth rates and asset quality. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

ChangeLast1st jan.
FREDDIE MAC -1.83% 2.14 Delayed Quote.-28.76%
IMI PLC -0.48% 1045 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 44.28 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
WTI -0.31% 42.245 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
