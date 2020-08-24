News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Blackstone Makes $2.29 Billion Deal for Japan Drug Business

Blackstone Group is buying the consumer health-care business of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for $2.29 billion, one of the larger private-equity acquisitions in a country where such deals are slowly expanding.

Money Funds Waive Charges to Keep Yields From Falling Below Zero

Many investment firms are waiving charges on money funds to keep the yields that investors earn from dropping below zero-the latest sign of how a $5 trillion piece of the financial system is bracing for new pressure as interest rates plummet.

Ant Group Pushes Ahead With Listing Plans; Investors See Big IPO Gains

When Ant Group goes public later this year, the Chinese financial-technology behemoth will likely earn a stratospheric market valuation that would place it at the top of companies listing globally for the first time.

Recent NY Fed Surveys Offer Hints Into Policy Review Choices

At the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a simple message about the future of the central bank's monetary policy, saying "We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates."

Social Trading Apps Say They Want to Foster Responsible Investing

As more individual investors are trying their hands at stock trading, two new social networks are encouraging them, but with what they say is an emphasis on education and some restrictions.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

The Median S&P Stock Has Never Been More Expensive

The S&P's latest record has reignited a longstanding debate about how much attention investors should pay to valuations.

Mortgage Fee Aims to Bolster Fannie, Freddie Ahead of Possible Sale

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are taking advantage of the mortgage-refinancing boom to shore up their capital as they seek to return to private ownership.

Home-Improvement Stocks Stay the Course Amid Nesting During Covid-19

Home-improvement stocks have been on the rise. As the pandemic keeps many Americans in their houses and apartments, more are interested in upgrading their spaces.

Harvard Board Gains Backers of Fossil Fuel Divestment

A group of alumni opposed to the fossil-fuel industry won three seats on the college's Board of Overseers, as part of a campaign to force Harvard's $40 billion endowment to drop its oil and gas investments over climate concerns.