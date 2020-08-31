News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stakes in Five Japanese Trading Companies

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took stakes of slightly more than 5% in five of Japan's most venerable corporate names with big investments in energy.

Coronavirus Has Left Banks With Lots of Cash and Little to Do With It

Profits are down. Margins are low. Banks are bracing for a wave of soured loans. On the other hand, they're raking in fees and deposits.

IOOF Agrees to Buy NAB's Wealth Unit for $1.06 Billion

IOOF Holdings Ltd. has agreed to purchase National Australia Bank Ltd.'s wealth management business for $1.06 billion and expects to complete the deal by the end of fiscal 2021.

A Flexible Fed Means Higher Inflation

The central bank's new inflation policy means almost any action is justified-and what that means for markets.

The Fed Lays Out New Goals, but Its Tools Could Be Lacking

No one expects the Federal Reserve's policy shift will boost growth right away. The pandemic is devastating broad swaths of the economy. But once the crisis recedes, the central bank will rely on economic stimulus tools that may be less powerful today than they were when the Fed used them last decade.

BlackRock Gets Go-Ahead for a Mutual-Fund Business in China

BlackRock got approval from regulators to start a mutual-fund business in China, a milestone for an investment firm with fierce ambitions in the world's second-largest economy.

KKR Nearing Deal to Sell Epicor

The back-office software company would fetch roughly $4.7 billion, including debt, from a group led by private-equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Financial Firms Fail to Own Up to Advisers' Past Misdeeds

New Securities and Exchange Commission forms meant to simplify disclosures by investment firms often contradict longer filings on the SEC website, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.

CLSA's CEO to Depart, in Latest Shake-Up at Chinese-Owned Broker

CLSA Chief Executive Rick Gould is leaving the Hong Kong brokerage after less than a year and a half in that role, in the latest senior departure from the firm owned by China's Citic Securities.

Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift

Redemptions of digital coupons in the U.S. have surpassed redemptions of paper coupons for the first time as more people shop online.