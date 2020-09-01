Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/01/2020
Old Mutual Scraps Dividend

Old Mutual suspended its dividend after reporting a first half net loss of ZAR5.62 billion, but said its liquidity levels remain positive and solvency ratio is within its targeted range. 

 
Auditors Struggle to Access Data, Count Inventory During Remote Work

Verifying companies' financial statements remotely is putting further strain on external auditors already under pressure for failing to conduct basic checks and spot accounting issues. 

 
Down Rounds Rise as Startups Face Tougher Fundraising Climate

There was a second-quarter jump in the number of startups raising down rounds-funding rounds where the share price has dropped compared with the prior round-according to investing platform AngelList. 

 
Top Fed Official Says New Framework Provides More Humble Approach to Setting Rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank needed to be more skeptical of models that predict higher inflation when setting interest-rate policy, given the weak response of inflation to lower levels of unemployment over the past decade. 

 
Warren Buffett Still Has an Eye for a Bargain

Five venerable Japanese companies were sitting in the bargain bin in plain sight. It took a 90-year-old Warren Buffett to scoop them up. 

 
China's Big Banks Report Profit Drops

China's major banks reported their biggest profit drops in more than a decade, as the economic impact of the pandemic led them to take large provisions against potential bad loans. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stakes in Five Japanese Companies

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took stakes of slightly more than 5% in five of Japan's most venerable corporate names with big investments in energy. 

 
Financial Firms Fail to Own Up to Advisers' Past Misdeeds

New Securities and Exchange Commission forms meant to simplify disclosures by investment firms often contradict longer filings on the SEC website, a Wall Street Journal analysis found. 

 
Coronavirus Has Left Banks With Lots of Cash and Little to Do With It

Profits are down. Margins are low. Banks are bracing for a wave of soured loans. On the other hand, they're raking in fees and deposits. 

 
SBA Loan Program Contractor and Rocket Loans Face Scrutiny

A small Virginia consultancy, working with Rocket Loans, received almost $800 million in fees to process loans and grants for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, documents show.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.04% 327560 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED -3.37% 11.19 End-of-day quote.-43.08%
