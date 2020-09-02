Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/02/2020 | 12:16am EDT
German Parliament to Investigate Wirecard Scandal

The probe into the government's failure to uncover the accounting fraud at the German payments group is a setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration ahead of next year's general election. 

 
BOJ Deputy Gov. Wakatabe Hints at Possible Policy Review

One of the Bank of Japan's two deputy governors hinted at the possibility of the central bank reviewing its monetary policy to better serve an economy coexisting with the coronavirus pandemic, following in the footsteps of other major central banks. 

 
Wells Fargo Will Close Most of Its Corporate-History Museums

The bank will shut down 11 of its 12 museums about its corporate history, keeping the museum in its headquarters city of San Francisco. 

 
Fed Official Says Economy Faces High Uncertainty, Prominent Risks

Lael Brainard, a top Federal Reserve official, said the economy faces substantial risks, including the premature withdrawal of government spending, and would require continued stimulus from the central bank. 

 
Appeals Court Weakens Bankruptcy Protections for Private Student Loans

An appellate ruling could ease the way for borrowers of some types of student debt to get relief through bankruptcy court. 

 
Insurance Firms Gain Early Lead in Coronavirus Legal Fight With Businesses

Judicial rulings so far have backed up some U.S. property insurers' rejections of claims for businesses' lost income during government-ordered shutdowns. 

 
Old Mutual Scraps Dividend

Old Mutual suspended its dividend after reporting a first half net loss of ZAR5.62 billion, but said its liquidity levels remain positive and solvency ratio is within its targeted range. 

 
Auditors Struggle to Access Data, Count Inventory During Remote Work

Verifying companies' financial statements remotely is putting further strain on external auditors already under pressure for failing to conduct basic checks and spot accounting issues. 

 
Down Rounds Rise as Startups Face Tougher Fundraising Climate

There was a second-quarter jump in the number of startups raising down rounds-funding rounds where the share price has dropped compared with the prior round-according to investing platform AngelList. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 126.283 Delayed Quote.3.85%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 7.60% 12.04 End-of-day quote.-38.76%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.41% 24.05 Delayed Quote.-55.30%
WIRECARD AG 15.81% 0.718 Real-time Quote.-99.33%
