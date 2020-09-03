Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Monte Dei Paschi Gets ECB Bad Loan Plan Backing

Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the ECB has approved its plan to shed bad loans worth billions of euros, under the condition the state-owned bank strengthens its capital buffers. 

 
Oversupply of Easy Money Sends European Borrowing Rates to Record Low

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves plumbed new depths this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year. 

 
Insight Partners Moves Quickly to Address Pandemic Shifts

Insight Partners has seen its share of market downturns since the software-focused firm was formed in 1995. So when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, the New York firm moved quickly and aggressively to position its portfolio, a lesson it had learned in past crises. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored. 

 
Ernst & Young Loses Two German Clients Amid Wirecard Scandal

Commerzbank and DWS chose to drop the accounting firm's German affiliate. Both would face conflicts of interest if they decided to sue EY for any role it played in auditing Wirecard, while also being audited by it. 

 
Robinhood Faces SEC Probe for Not Disclosing Deals With High-Speed Traders

The company faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients' orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Fed's Williams: New Policy Regime Will Help Fed Achieve Job, Inflation Goals

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the central bank's plan to allow inflation to overshoot its 2% target to compensate for times when it runs short of that goal will help the central bank better achieve its job and inflation goals. 

 
Thomas Laubach, a Top Adviser to Federal Reserve Chairman, Dies

Thomas Laubach, a top adviser to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who led the central bank's division of monetary affairs, died at his home in Kensington, Md., after being treated for pancreatic cancer. 

 
After Stock Split, Tesla's Share-Sale Plans Boost Bonds

Prices for Tesla's traditional bond due in 2025 reached a record 104.36 cents on the dollar Tuesday, after the electric-car maker said it would sell up to $5 billion in stock.

COMMERZBANK AG -0.48% 4.723 Real-time Quote.-13.98%
WIRECARD AG -15.50% 1.0612 Real-time Quote.-98.83%
