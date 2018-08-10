Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/10/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
U.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens

The U.S. government's budget deficit widened 21% in the first ten months of the fiscal year when compared with the same period a year earlier-as spending jumped. 

 
Turkey Crisis Rattles Currency Markets, Pushes Dollar Higher

The Turkish lira plunged to its lowest level ever on worries about Ankara's stability, sending tremors through Europe and emerging markets while the country's leader and President Trump ratcheted up their war of words. 

 
Rising U.S. Consumer Prices Are Eroding Wage Gains

Months of steady increases have pushed up the inflation rate to the highest level in years. Overall prices are up 2.9% over the past 12 months, a rate last exceeded in early 2012. 

 
Don't Count Out an August Stock-Market Surprise

History suggests that the remarkable calm in the stock market this month may not last. Since 1950, August has had the second worst monthly performance behind September. 

 
Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About Turkey

U.S. stocks fell, the euro declined and investors moved into safer assets amid fears that financial instability in Turkey could take a heavy toll on the wider economy. 

 
U.S. Soybean Farmers Growing Record Crop

U.S. soybean farmers are due for a record harvest, even as Chinese tariffs threaten demand for the American oilseed. 

 
Oil Climbs After IEA Raises Demand Forecast

Oil prices were steady as a forecast for rising global crude demand offset lingering concerns about trade tensions. 

 
ECB to Stop Accepting Junk-Rated Greek Debt as Collateral

The European Central Bank said it would no longer accept junk-rated Greek government bonds as collateral in its cash operations after the country exits its international bailout. 

 
Parts Shortages Crimp U.S. Manufacturers

Factories in the U.S. are running short of parts. Suppliers of everything from engines to electronic components aren't keeping up with a boom in U.S. manufacturing thanks to strong economic growth. 

 
Canada Job Creation Surges in July

Job creation soared above expectations in July as large gains in part-time, public sector positions helped nudge down the unemployment rate.

