News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/13/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Global Economy Week Ahead: China Business-Activities Data Expected

In the week ahead, China data will shed light on the impact of rising tensions, the U.S. will issue retail-sales numbers and Brazilian markets will monitor economic plans touted by presidential candidates. 

 
Turkish Lira's Fall Raises Concerns

Emerging-market investors are preparing for an unsteady start to the trading week after a weekend marked by heightened rhetoric, renewed trade tensions and a deeper slide in the Turkish lira. 

 
Turkey's Erdogan Faces Crossroads in Dispute With U.S.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rejection of U.S. demands to immediately free an American pastor burnish his reputation at home as a strong-willed leader, but the financial costs are already proving to be steep. 

 
Emerging Markets Can Withstand Turkey Shock

There is reason to think the impact of Turkey's currency crisis will be contained. 

 
Eurozone Optimism Ebbs With Tensions Over Trade, Turkey

Europe's economy has slowed, and seems unlikely to bounce back strongly in what remains of a year that began with high hopes and then hit a series of setbacks. 

 
U.S. Takes Trade Fight to Smaller Nations

The White House push to confront rivals over trade has spread beyond the world's biggest economies like China and Europe to include poorer countries that also see the U.S. as a critical market for their goods. 

 
Trump Poses Wild Card in Farm Bill Negotiations

Democrats and Republicans from rural states want to pass a new farm bill before current legislation expires in September, but a divide over work requirements for food-stamp recipients could trip up a compromise. 

 
Chinese Banks Rev Up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight

China is opening the lending spigots as it seeks to shore up its economy for what could be a long trade fight with the U.S. 

 
Frackers Burn Cash to Sustain U.S. Oil Boom

American oil companies-primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less-are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs. 

 
The War on Sugar's Biggest Casualty: Global Prices

Sugar prices are hovering near a three-year low as food companies around the world reduce the commodity in their products and move toward alternative sweeteners amid consumers' health concerns.

