News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/13/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Turkish Lira's Fall Hammers Emerging Markets World-Wide

Turkey's currency plunged again, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, and a defiant speech by President Tayyip Erdogan and policy moves by country's central bank failed to ease investors concerns. 

 
Stocks Drop as Currency Crisis Roils Turkey

Global stocks declined as Turkey's economic turmoil and fears of possible contagion effects continued to strain markets and drove investors to safer assets. 

 
Oil Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Post Gains

Oil prices ticked up slightly, even as they were under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar. 

 
OPEC's Output Rose in July Despite Decline in Saudi Oil Production

OPEC's oil production ticked up slightly in July, the cartel said, even as production in Saudi Arabia-the de facto leader of the group-declined. 

 
Turkey's Central Bank to Support Embattled Lira

Turkey's central bank Monday announced a set of measures to support the country's embattled currency and vowed to take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability. 

 
Kevin Durant, Will Smith Top the Lineup for a New Venture-Capital Fund

Silicon Valley stalwart Andreessen Horowitz is launching a novel effort to boost diversity in tech: an exclusive new fund targeted at black celebrities, athletes and media figures. 

 
Banks Finally Start to Pay Their Depositors

Banks have started raising deposit rates more rapidly in response to Federal Reserve rate hikes, pressured by online competition. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead: China Business-Activities Data Expected

In the week ahead, China data will shed light on the impact of rising tensions, the U.S. will issue retail-sales numbers and Brazilian markets will monitor economic plans touted by presidential candidates. 

 
Eurozone Optimism Ebbs With Tensions Over Trade, Turkey

Europe's economy has slowed, and seems unlikely to bounce back strongly in what remains of a year that began with high hopes and then hit a series of setbacks. 

 
Leaders of North, South Korea to Meet in Pyongyang

North and South Korea agreed to hold a summit in Pyongyang in the coming weeks, in what would be the third meeting this year between the leaders of the two Koreas.

