Global Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally

Global stocks mostly rose as concerns over the Turkish lira appeared to ease, although weak economic data weighed down Chinese stocks.

Cryptocurrency Market Plumbs New Depths in 2018

A broad selloff in digital currencies has pushed the value of the entire market below $200 billion for the first time this year.

Turkey's Banks Bear Weight of Currency Crisis

Turkey's banking system is chock full of foreign currency debt to companies. Borrowers who took out loans in U.S. dollars and euros will see the value of their payment obligations skyrocket in lira terms. A slowing economy will also intensify the pain.

Turkey Crisis Highlights Emerging Market's Foreign-Currency Debt

Turkey's escalating crisis is spotlighting the giant stockpile of foreign-currency debt held by emerging markets, a build-up that threatens to throw those economies off course in the coming years.

China's Growth Engine Sputters as It Battles U.S. Over Trade

China's economy continued to show signs of cooling, with fixed-asset investment slowing to a nearly two-decade low for the first seven months of the year as trade tensions with the U.S. escalated.

Oil Ticks Up Amid Supply Risks

Oil prices rose as expectations of weaker Iranian output offset signs of rising global supply.

Missed Bond Payment Stirs Chinese Debt Fears

A missed bond payment by a quasi-military organization in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region is fueling fresh concerns about China's ability to shoulder its massive debt.

Eurozone Avoids Second Quarter Slowdown Thanks to German Growth

Germany's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, ensuring the eurozone as a whole avoided a slowdown, but economists said global trade tensions and a spiraling currency crisis in Turkey are clouding the outlook.

Does The Buck Still Stop With Xi Jinping?

Xi Jinping, China's nationalist president, may be the strongest leader since Mao. The disadvantages of too much economic power in the hands of one man are now making themselves clear.