Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Global Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally

Global stocks mostly rose as concerns over the Turkish lira appeared to ease, although weak economic data weighed down Chinese stocks. 

 
Cryptocurrency Market Plumbs New Depths in 2018

A broad selloff in digital currencies has pushed the value of the entire market below $200 billion for the first time this year. 

 
Turkey's Banks Bear Weight of Currency Crisis

Turkey's banking system is chock full of foreign currency debt to companies. Borrowers who took out loans in U.S. dollars and euros will see the value of their payment obligations skyrocket in lira terms. A slowing economy will also intensify the pain. 

 
Turkey Crisis Highlights Emerging Market's Foreign-Currency Debt

Turkey's escalating crisis is spotlighting the giant stockpile of foreign-currency debt held by emerging markets, a build-up that threatens to throw those economies off course in the coming years. 

 
China's Growth Engine Sputters as It Battles U.S. Over Trade

China's economy continued to show signs of cooling, with fixed-asset investment slowing to a nearly two-decade low for the first seven months of the year as trade tensions with the U.S. escalated. 

 
Oil Ticks Up Amid Supply Risks

Oil prices rose as expectations of weaker Iranian output offset signs of rising global supply. 

 
Missed Bond Payment Stirs Chinese Debt Fears

A missed bond payment by a quasi-military organization in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region is fueling fresh concerns about China's ability to shoulder its massive debt. 

 
Eurozone Avoids Second Quarter Slowdown Thanks to German Growth

Germany's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, ensuring the eurozone as a whole avoided a slowdown, but economists said global trade tensions and a spiraling currency crisis in Turkey are clouding the outlook. 

 
Does The Buck Still Stop With Xi Jinping?

Xi Jinping, China's nationalist president, may be the strongest leader since Mao. The disadvantages of too much economic power in the hands of one man are now making themselves clear.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pOil rises on concern over Saudi and Iranian supply
RE
03:35pOil rises on concern over Saudi and Iranian supply
RE
03:35pTSX rises at open as energy stocks gain
RE
03:33pWall St. opens higher on healthy earnings, lira rebound
RE
03:30pIGEM INSTITUTION OF GAS ENGINEERS AND MANAGE : Buried UK government report finds fracking increases air pollution
PU
03:20pWATTS MINERS : Announces State-of-the-Art Cryptocurrency Mining Technology for BTC, ETH, LTC, DASH and XMR
EQ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Economic situation virtually unchanged
PU
03:11pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Lower CO2 emissions in Q2 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.