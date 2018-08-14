Household Borrowing Reaches Record $13.3 Trillion

Gradually rising interest rates have yet to dent Americans' appetite for borrowing, with the total stock of new debt climbing to $13.3 trillion in the second quarter.

Sinking Turkish Lira, Indian Rupee Fuel Fears of Contagion

Sharp declines in the Turkish lira, Indian rupee and other currencies have raised the prospect of a self-reinforcing flight from riskier emerging markets.

Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally

U.S. stocks rose, following global indexes higher as concerns over the Turkish lira appear to ease.

Oil Ticks Up Amid Supply Risks

Oil prices rose as expectations of weaker Iranian output offset signs of rising global supply.

Startups Turning Office Market Upside Down by Offering Short-Term Leases

A startup real-estate technology firm is looking to take on shared office company WeWork Cos in one of the hottest new areas of commercial real estate: providing short-term office space to some of the biggest U.S. companies.

Import Prices Fell Slightly, Helped by Strong Dollar

As escalating trade disputes threaten to drive up the cost of imported goods for U.S. consumers and businesses, economists say a stronger dollar may be helping to offset some of the pain.

China's Growth Engine Sputters as It Battles U.S. Over Trade

As China girds for an escalating trade fight with the U.S., it is facing increasing trouble on the home front from a slowing economy.

Turkey to Boycott U.S. Electronics in Retaliation Against Sanctions

The boycott is part of a wider campaign that has spread from advertising to beauty parlors.

Cryptocurrency Market Plumbs New Depths in 2018

A broad selloff in digital currencies has pushed the value of the entire market below $200 billion for the first time this year.

Turkey's Banks Bear Weight of Currency Crisis

Turkey's banks are feeling the brunt of the country's steep currency slide. Their health will be a barometer of how deeply the pain will be felt in the economy.