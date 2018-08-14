Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally

U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, halting four-session losing streaks for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, as concerns over the Turkish lira's recent slide appeared to ease.

Household Borrowing Reaches Record $13.3 Trillion

Gradually rising interest rates have yet to dent Americans' appetite for borrowing, with the total stock of new debt climbing to $13.3 trillion in the second quarter.

Sinking Turkish Lira, Indian Rupee Fuel Fears of Contagion

Sharp declines in the Turkish lira, Indian rupee and other currencies have raised the prospect of a self-reinforcing flight from riskier emerging markets.

Even Free Tokens Face Heat From Regulators

Securities regulators opened a new front in their campaign to crack down on fraud in the initial-coin-offering market by punishing a firm that didn't sell any tokens.

Oil Ticks Up Amid Supply Risks

Oil prices rose as expectations of weaker Iranian output offset signs of rising global supply.

Rising Interest Rates Are Another Blow to Affordable Housing Market

Rising interest rates are undermining efforts to build more affordable housing, creating larger funding gaps for an industry already grappling with cuts in government subsidies and rising construction costs.

Startups Turning Office Market Upside Down by Offering Short-Term Leases

A startup real-estate technology firm is looking to take on shared office company WeWork Cos in one of the hottest new areas of commercial real estate: providing short-term office space to some of the biggest U.S. companies.

Import Prices Fell Slightly, Helped by Strong Dollar

As escalating trade disputes threaten to drive up the cost of imported goods for U.S. consumers and businesses, economists say a stronger dollar may be helping to offset some of the pain.

China's Growth Engine Sputters as It Battles U.S. Over Trade

As China girds for an escalating trade fight with the U.S., it is facing increasing trouble on the home front from a slowing economy.

Turkey to Boycott U.S. Electronics in Retaliation Against Sanctions

The boycott is part of a wider campaign that has spread from advertising to beauty parlors.