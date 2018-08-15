Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/15/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Import Prices Fell Slightly, Helped by Strong Dollar

As escalating trade disputes threaten to drive up the cost of imported goods for U.S. consumers and businesses, economists say a stronger dollar may be helping to offset some of the pain. 

 
Even Free Tokens Face Heat From Regulators

Securities regulators opened a new front in their campaign to crack down on fraud in the initial-coin-offering market by punishing a firm that didn't sell any tokens. 

 
Household Borrowing Reaches Record $13.3 Trillion

Gradually rising interest rates have yet to dent Americans' appetite for borrowing, with the total stock of new debt climbing to $13.3 trillion in the second quarter. 

 
Sinking Turkish Lira, Indian Rupee Fuel Fears of Contagion

Sharp declines in the Turkish lira, Indian rupee and other currencies have raised the prospect of a self-reinforcing flight from riskier emerging markets. 

 
China Says It Brought U.S. Solar Tariffs to WTO

China brought U.S. tariffs on imported solar products to the Word Trade Organization on Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said, adding that the U.S. measures harm China's interests and challenge the WTO's trade rules. 

 
Rising Interest Rates Are Another Blow to Affordable Housing Market

Rising interest rates are undermining efforts to build more affordable housing, creating larger funding gaps for an industry already grappling with cuts in government subsidies and rising construction costs. 

 
China's Growth Engine Sputters as It Battles U.S. Over Trade

As China girds for an escalating trade fight with the U.S., it is facing increasing trouble on the home front from a slowing economy. 

 
Turkey to Boycott U.S. Electronics in Retaliation Against Sanctions

The boycott is part of a wider campaign that has spread from advertising to beauty parlors. 

 
Cryptocurrency Market Plumbs New Depths in 2018

A broad investor retreat has pushed the market for digital currencies down 70% from its January high, reflecting user frustration over their modest inroads into commerce and a general shakeout in speculative investments. 

 
Turkey's Banks Bear Weight of Currency Crisis

Turkey's banks are feeling the brunt of the country's steep currency slide. Their health will be a barometer of how deeply the pain will be felt in the economy.

