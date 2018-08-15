Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/15/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Stocks Digest Turkish Troubles as Lira Extends Rally

European stocks shrugged off weakness in Asia to post gains as investors continued to weigh the impact of Turkey's currency crisis. 

 
Indonesia Raises Rates Again as Turkey's Troubles Pressure Emerging Markets

Indonesia's central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time in three months, boosting measures to defend its currency following a global selloff in emerging markets. 

 
U.K. Inflation Accelerates in July

Annual inflation in the U.K. accelerated in July, suggesting inflationary pressures persist in the British economy despite disappointing wage growth. 

 
Investors Flock to U.S. as Washington Stirs Markets Abroad

U.S. foreign-policy moves have been driving sharp swings in overseas markets. But there are questions about how long U.S. markets can continue to outpace the rest of the world. 

 
Smaller Cities Are a Big Worry in China's Too-Hot Property Market

China's booming housing market has been a rare bright spot of late as the broader economy cools, but there are signs of trouble beneath the surface. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Keeps Buying More of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continued to load up on technology giant Apple in the second quarter, taking its stake in the iPhone maker to $46.6 billion. 

 
Oil Falls Amid Rising U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell after data showed a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles, following days of volatile trading. 

 
Locked Out: New Zealand Bans Foreigners From Buying Existing Homes

New Zealand has lured Asian billionaires, Hollywood filmmakers, and tech entrepreneurs with a liberal immigration policy and light regulation of foreign property purchases. Now, as it tries to cool one of the world's hottest housing markets, the country is banning foreigners from buying existing homes. 

 
China's Housing-Market Headache

China's housing market is on a tear-good news, right? Not exactly. 

 
Even Free Tokens Face Heat From Regulators

Securities regulators opened a new front in their campaign to crack down on fraud in the initial-coin-offering market by punishing a firm that didn't sell any tokens.

