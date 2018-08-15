Turkey's Economic Red Flags Stand Out Among Emerging Markets

Few other countries are troubled by as broad a constellation of economic problems as Turkey. And that may reduce the risk of contagion.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Increase Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly rose by a hefty 6.8 million barrels to 414.2 million barrels, pushing the total to about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Information Administration said.

U.S. Industrial Production Edged Up in July

U.S. industry output rose slowly in July, held down by weakness in the mining and utilities sectors.

Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist

Investors widely sold risky assets from stocks to commodities as the market continued to weigh whether trade tensions and an emerging-markets rout could slow the global economy.

Consumers Start Third Quarter With Strong July Retail Sales

Americans boosted their spending in July, a robust start for consumer spending in the third quarter amid a strong labor market and robust consumer confidence.

Shipping Slump Hits Hard at South Korea Yard and Flag Carrier

Shipbuilder DSME's faltering second-quarter results and HMM's steep loss raise new concerns about shipping businesses with an important role in South Korea's economy.

New Rules Look to Make Insurance Contracts More Transparent for Investors

Investors should see clearer and more up-to-date numbers about the financial health of U.S. life insurers under a long-planned set of changes to insurance accounting unveiled Wednesday, rule makers say.

U.S. Worker Productivity Improves at Best Pace in Three Years

U.S. worker productivity accelerated this spring at the best pace in more than three years, a possible sign stronger business investment is giving workers the tools they need to boost output.

New York Manufacturers Report Business Activity Picked Up in August

New York manufacturers reported stronger growth in August, and grew more optimistic about their prospects regarding future activity.

Farming Anxiety Grows as Federal Aid Remains Unclear

Farmers fretting over a trade conflict sparked by President Trump's tariffs may soon get more details on the $12 billion worth of aid that the administration has pledged, as their concerns mount over market losses.