Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Qatar Will Inject $15 Billion Into Turkish Economy Amid Ankara's Breakdown With U.S.

Qatar pledged to inject $15 billion into Turkey's economy in a show of support for an ally whose currency has declined sharply. 

 
Banks Say No Thanks to Volcker Rule Changes

Trump-appointed financial regulators set out to ease the Volcker rule, a post-financial-crisis restriction for banks, and instead have drawn the industry's ire. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Increase Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly rose by a hefty 6.8 million barrels to 414.2 million barrels, pushing the total to about 1% above the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Information Administration said. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Edged Up in July

U.S. industry output rose slowly in July, held down by weakness in the mining and utilities sectors. 

 
Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Persist

Investors widely sold risky assets from stocks to commodities as the market continued to weigh whether trade tensions and an emerging-markets rout could slow the global economy. 

 
Retail Sales and Manufacturing Are Powering U.S. Growth This Summer

A surge in retail sales and rising manufacturing output suggest the U.S. economy's strong growth in the second quarter continued into the third. 

 
Shipping Slump Hits Hard at South Korea Yard and Flag Carrier

Shipbuilder DSME's faltering second-quarter results and HMM's steep loss raise new concerns about shipping businesses with an important role in South Korea's economy. 

 
New Rules Look to Make Insurance Contracts More Transparent for Investors

Investors should see clearer and more up-to-date numbers about the financial health of U.S. life insurers under a long-planned set of changes to insurance accounting unveiled Wednesday, rule makers say. 

 
U.S. Worker Productivity Improves at Best Pace in Three Years

U.S. worker productivity accelerated this spring at the best pace in more than three years, a possible sign stronger business investment is giving workers the tools they need to boost output. 

 
New York Manufacturers Report Business Activity Picked Up in August

New York manufacturers reported stronger growth in August, and grew more optimistic about their prospects regarding future activity.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:53pU.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Emerging-Market Risk
DJ
09:50pWhite House condemns Turkey's tariffs on U.S. imports
RE
09:50pTurkey says ready to discuss issues with U.S. without threats
RE
09:45pOREGON FARM BUREAU : Century Farms & Ranches honored
PU
09:36pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Occupational Employment and Wages in Providence-Warwick — May 2017
PU
09:35pCryptocurrency Entrepreneur and Investor Michael Terpin Sues “Too Big to Care” AT&T for Permitting $23.8 Million Theft in “SIM Swap” Scam by Authorized Agent
GL
09:31pDFA DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA : Commends USDA’s Announcement to Purchase $50 Million Worth of Milk for Food Banks
PU
09:31pBRADLEY SCHNEIDER : Rep. Schneider to Host Alzheimer’s Awareness Information Panel at College of Lake County
PU
09:25pTurkish finance minister says Turkey-Qatar will improve cooperation
RE
09:21pMARK R  WARNER : Warner & Kaine Announce $75,000 in Federal Funds to Boost Economic Opportunity in VA Coal Communities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5Global stocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.