News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/16/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Investors Abandon Risk as Economic Fears Grip Markets

A rout in commodities and emerging-market assets spilled over to U.S. stocks, the latest sign that underlying worries about the global economy continue to hang over the long-running bull market. 

 
Trump Says Tariffs Will Rescue U.S. Steel Industry

President Trump said in an interview that his steel tariffs, on China and other countries, are saving an iconic American industry that was in danger of closing. Many business officials, economists and some Republicans disagree. 

 
Qatar Will Inject $15 Billion Into Turkish Economy Amid Ankara's Breakdown With U.S.

Qatar pledged to inject $15 billion into Turkey's economy in a show of support for an ally whose currency has declined sharply. 

 
U.S. Blacklists Russian, Chinese Firms It Says Aided North Korean Shipments

The U.S. put Russia and China on notice that it is unhappy with their enforcement of sanctions on North Korea by taking action against companies in those countries it said aided North Korea's shipping industry. 

 
The Bull Market That Never Ends

LPL Financial analysts have a unique rationale for not worrying about the bull market's age. 

 
Banks Say No Thanks to Volcker Rule Changes

Trump-appointed financial regulators set out to ease the Volcker rule, a post-financial-crisis restriction for banks, and instead have drawn the industry's ire. 

 
Retail Sales and Manufacturing Are Powering U.S. Growth This Summer

A jump in retail sales and rising manufacturing output suggest the U.S. economy's strong growth in the second quarter continued into the third. 

 
South Korean Shipbuilder, Container Carrier Hit Hard by Shipping Slump

Shipbuilder DSME's faltering second-quarter results and HMM's steep loss raise new concerns about shipping businesses with an important role in South Korea's economy. 

 
New Rules Look to Make Insurance Contracts More Transparent for Investors

Investors should see clearer and more up-to-date numbers about the financial health of U.S. life insurers under a long-planned set of changes to insurance accounting unveiled Wednesday, rule makers say. 

 
U.S. Worker Productivity Improves at Best Pace in Three Years

U.S. worker productivity accelerated this spring at the best pace in more than three years, a possible sign stronger business investment is giving workers the tools they need to boost output.

