Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:16am CEST
China Says Vice Commerce Minister to Visit U.S. for Trade Talks

China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen received an invitation to visit the U.S. later this month to negotiate bilateral trade issues. 

 
Investors Abandon Risk as Economic Fears Grip Markets

A rout in commodities and emerging-market assets spilled over to U.S. stocks, the latest sign that underlying worries about the global economy continue to hang over the long-running bull market. 

 
Trump Says Tariffs Will Rescue U.S. Steel Industry

President Trump said in an interview that his steel tariffs, on China and other countries, are saving an iconic American industry that was in danger of closing. Many business officials, economists and some Republicans disagree. 

 
Japan Logs Trade Deficit in July

Japan logged a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in July, its first in two months on a tumble in car exports to the U.S. and an increase in imports of crude oil and medical supplies, data from Japan's finance ministry showed Thursday. 

 
Qatar Will Inject $15 Billion Into Turkish Economy Amid Ankara's Breakdown With U.S.

Qatar pledged to inject $15 billion into Turkey's economy in a show of support for an ally whose currency has declined sharply. 

 
U.S. Blacklists Russian, Chinese Firms It Says Aided North Korean Shipments

The U.S. put Russia and China on notice that it is unhappy with their enforcement of sanctions on North Korea by taking action against companies in those countries it said aided North Korea's shipping industry. 

 
The Bull Market That Never Ends

LPL Financial analysts have a unique rationale for not worrying about the bull market's age. 

 
Banks Say No Thanks to Volcker Rule Changes

Trump-appointed financial regulators set out to ease the Volcker rule, a post-financial-crisis restriction for banks, and instead have drawn the industry's ire. 

 
Retail Sales and Manufacturing Are Powering U.S. Growth This Summer

A jump in retail sales and rising manufacturing output suggest the U.S. economy's strong growth in the second quarter continued into the third. 

 
South Korean Shipbuilder, Container Carrier Hit Hard by Shipping Slump

Shipbuilder DSME's faltering second-quarter results and HMM's steep loss raise new concerns about shipping businesses with an important role in South Korea's economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/15Dollar off 13-month peak, emerging currencies up on Sino-U.S. trade talk news
RE
08/15Turkey must commit to policies to promote stability amid market volatility - IMF
RE
08/15Japan export growth slows as U.S.-bound shipments fall
RE
08/15China, U.S. to hold next round of trade talks in late August
RE
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/15China approves $11.2 billion in fixed-asset investment projects in July
RE
08/15Apple accused of pressuring game rivals in Japan - Nikkei
RE
08/15Oil edges up as China, U.S. set for talks to resolve trade disputes
RE
08/15FUTURE FARMS : broccoli lattes, digital dioramas and high-tech hens
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3TESLA : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
4DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
5Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.