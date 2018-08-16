Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/16/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
European Stocks Brush Off Asian Losses as Metals Rebound

European stocks rose Thursday after a downbeat session in Asia as metals prices gained and the U.S. and China reached a modest breakthrough on trade. 

 
U.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite

Washington and Beijing reached a modest breakthrough in their standoff over trade, saying they will hold lower-level talks later this month on the spiraling dispute. 

 
U.K. Retail Sales Rebounded in July

British retail sales rebounded in July following a soft June, fueled by buoyant sales of food and drink during the soccer World Cup. 

 
Norges Bank Flags September Rate Rise

Norway's central bank signaled that it is ready follow in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks and raise its key interest rate this September. 

 
Tencent Woes Help Push Emerging Stocks Toward Bear Market

Emerging-market stocks are teetering on the edge of a bear market, with a selloff in technology shares adding to developing countries' struggles with a rising dollar and trade tensions. 

 
Oil Steadies But Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices steadied after commodities prices, led by metals, fell as investors worried that an economic slowdown in emerging markets and China could harm demand. 

 
U.S. Pursues One of the Biggest Mortgage-Fraud Probes Since the Financial Crisis

At issue in an investigation by the FBI and other federal agencies is whether income from apartment complexes was falsified to support larger loans, which often became part of mortgage securities. 

 
Investors Abandon Risk as Economic Fears Grip Markets

A rout in commodities and emerging-market assets spilled over to U.S. stocks, the latest sign that underlying worries about the global economy continue to hang over the long-running bull market. 

 
Trump Says Tariffs Will Rescue U.S. Steel Industry

President Trump said in an interview that his steel tariffs, on China and other countries, are saving an iconic American industry that was in danger of closing. Many business officials, economists and some Republicans disagree. 

 
Japan Logs Trade Deficit in July

Japan logged a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in July, its first in two months on a tumble in car exports to the U.S. and an increase in imports of crude oil and medical supplies, data from Japan's finance ministry showed Thursday.

