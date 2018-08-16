Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/16/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks soared, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course for its biggest one-day gain in four months, as a string of upbeat earnings helped dim investors' fears about the global economy. 

 
Trump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta

President Trump said that negotiations have stalled over his attempt to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he is no longer in a hurry to overhaul the pact. 

 
U.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite

Washington and Beijing reached a modest breakthrough in their standoff over trade, saying they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the spiraling dispute. 

 
As Lira Rebounds, Investors Find Other Ways to Bet Against Turkey

Turkey's attempts to stabilize its embattled financial markets have borne some fruit this week, sparking a relief rally in the lira, but investors are still looking for ways to hedge against any new shocks. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cautious About Trade, Public Finances

Concerns about the impact of U.S. protectionism on global trade and expected budget discipline under Mexico's incoming administration kept the Bank of Mexico on guard as it left interest rates unchanged earlier this month, according to minutes of the meeting. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Bounced Back in July

U.S. home construction rebounded last month after a big drop in June, but was weaker than Wall Street had expected, with many analysts taking a bleak view of the housing market. 

 
Oil Steadies But Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses as concerns about an economic slowdown in China and emerging markets limited recovery from a rout earlier this week. 

 
Leveraged Loans Not as Safe as They Once Were

Investors bought record amounts of junk-rated corporate loans in recent years, betting they would deliver more stable returns than high-yield bonds, but the loans are no longer as safe as their owners may think. 

 
Manufacturing Activity Slows in Mid-Atlantic, Though Optimism Rises

Manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years in August as new orders, unfilled orders and shipments dropped from a month earlier. 

 
Consumer-Staples Rally Underscores Investor Wariness

Shares of companies selling everyday household goods are climbing, suggesting that even as the S&P 500 inches toward new highs, investors are hedging their bets through what they see as a safe corner of the market.

