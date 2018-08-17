Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:16am CEST
U.S. Signals It Could Sanction China Over Iran Oil Imports

The new U.S. special representative for Iran said Thursday the Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy oil from Iran after a deadline in November, including China, the top importer of Iranian crude. 

 
Trump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta

President Trump said that negotiations have stalled over his attempt to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he is no longer in a hurry to overhaul the pact. 

 
U.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite

Washington and Beijing reached a modest breakthrough in their standoff over trade, saying they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the spiraling dispute. 

 
As Lira Rebounds, Investors Find Other Ways to Bet Against Turkey

Turkey's attempts to stabilize its embattled financial markets have borne some fruit this week, sparking a relief rally in the lira, but investors are still looking for ways to hedge against any new shocks. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cautious About Trade, Public Finances

Concerns about the impact of U.S. protectionism on global trade and expected budget discipline under Mexico's incoming administration kept the Bank of Mexico on guard as it left interest rates unchanged earlier this month, according to minutes of the meeting. 

 
Youth Unemployment Hits 52-Year Low

The unemployment rate among young Americans fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years this summer, though the share of young people looking for work remained well below its peak in 1989. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Bounced Back in July

U.S. home construction rebounded last month after a big drop in June, but was weaker than Wall Street had expected, with many analysts taking a bleak view of the housing market. 

 
Stocks Surge on Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks soared, bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average its biggest one-day gain in four months, as upbeat earnings reports and stabilizing commodities prices helped calm investors' fears about the global economy. 

 
Oil Gains but Demand Concerns Persist

Oil prices rose Thursday, recouping some of their losses after concerns about a global economic slowdown sparked a rout earlier this week. 

 
Consumer-Staples Rally Underscores Investor Wariness

Shares of companies selling everyday household goods are climbing, suggesting that even as the S&P 500 inches toward new highs, investors are hedging their bets through what they see as a safe corner of the market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.58% 25558.73 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 7374.2948 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 7806.5241 Delayed Quote.12.61%
S&P 500 0.79% 2840.69 Real-time Quote.5.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FDI remains stable, dynamic
PU
03:26aAs Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
RE
03:18aAsian shares gain on U.S.-China trade talks, lira recovers
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:06aOil prices fall amid fears over global economic growth
RE
03:06aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : 19 garment batches fail quality testing
PU
03:02aDollar subdued as confidence returns, focus on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
02:49aRIOT BLOCKCHAIN : Los Angeles to host 2018 US China Blockchain and Digital Currency Conference on August 22
AQ
02:46aSingapore's Exports Bounce Back in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
3Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
5TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.